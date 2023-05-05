Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union breaks ground on new building

WADENA — Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union broke ground on a new office at 125 Juniper Ave. NW., next to Walmart in Wadena, on Thursday, May 4.

A crowd of MMFCU employees and community and credit union members gathered to watch the ceremony.

Bob Gerads, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union president and CEO, left, stands next to Mark Strelnieks, senior vice president of commercial construction at Nor-Son Construction, while Strelnieks delivers remarks to a crowd prior to breaking ground. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Although MMFCU already has a full-service location at 217 Jefferson St. N. in Wadena, the new location will allow for greater visibility and ease of operation, due to the larger building size.

“We want to be in an area where there’s generally traffic, so that means grocery and shopping and things like that,” said Bob Gerads, MMFCU president and CEO. “So when you look at this area, first of all, it gives us ample space, we’re going to be able to build the facility that we want and without trying to retrofit it to a different lot.”

Right now, due to limited space, staff members from other branches travel to Wadena for MMFCU members’ insurance, mortgage and investment needs. Down the road, the goal is to add staff members with those specialties to the new location, since space won’t be a limiting factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena Mayor George Deiss, right, delivers a short speech to a crowd that gathered for Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union's groundbreaking ceremony for a new office in Wadena. Bob Gerads, MMFCU president and CEO, is pictured at left. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“I’m most excited about the staff here being able to stretch out a little bit and spread their wings,” Gerads said.

Prior to turning dirt, Gerads, Mark Strelnieks, senior vice president of commercial construction at Nor-Son Construction; Wadena Mayor George Deiss; and Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Cantleberry all shared words with the crowd.

Strelnieks said MMFCU has been a great partner for years, and that Nor-Son looks forward to continuing that relationship.

Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Cantleberry speaks to a crowd of onlookers for Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union's groundbreaking ceremony for a new office in Wadena. Pictured at left is MMFCU President and CEO Bob Gerads. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Every project is important to us … Know that we strive for excellence in everything that we do, and every aspect of construction …” Strelnieks said.

Deiss remarked that the project is another example of the city’s motto that “something is happening here.”

“We love building in Wadena …” Deiss said. “There’s so much new building – residential, businesses – and it’s a good thing. We’re glad you’re staying in town and that you’re building this new building.”

Cantleberry said she is excited to see this part of town continue to be developed. “Again, this is a testament to our growth in the city of Wadena, I’m really excited and we look forward to watching the construction progress, and then celebrating your grand opening,” she said.

MMFCU plans to open the new office toward the end of 2023, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Groundbreaking ceremony attendees view plans for the new Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union building being constructed in Wadena. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal