News Local

Merickel Ace Hardware hosts huge power tool sale and event

Customers got the chance to meet with representatives from Makita, Dewalt and Milwaukee and ask questions about their products.

Kurt Enquist_Northern Plains Distributing.JPG
Kurt Enquist of Northern Plains Distributing showcases a Big Green Egg grill at Merickel Ace Hardware on Friday, May 19.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 7:00 AM

WADENA — Factory representatives from Makita, DeWalt and Milwaukee were eager to set up displays outside in the Merickel Ace Hardware parking lot on Friday, May 19.

Representing some of the biggest brands in the industry, customers had a chance to ask questions while they browsed the latest selection of tools and equipment. Northern Plains Distributing was also on-site with its Big Green Egg grills offering samples.

Zach Hunt.JPG
New Merickel Ace Hardware manager Zach Hunt has worked to expand the store's selection.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

New Merickel Ace Hardware manager Zach Hunt welcomed customers as they browsed through the latest outdoor inventory including gas and electric weed whippers, chainsaws, skid steers and more.

“We’re excited to have our reps here to help showcase the inventory, and to give customers a chance to ask questions. We had people show up at 7 a.m. this morning waiting for our reps to set up the displays,” Hunt said.

Hunt strives to expand the selection of inventory as well as get to know the community.

DSC_1036.JPG
Factory representatives from Makita, DeWalt and Milwaukee met with customers outside of Merickel Ace Hardware in Wadena on Friday, May 19.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
DSC_1048.JPG
Customers had the chance to learn more about popular tool brands at Merickel Ace Hardware during a sale event on Friday, May 19.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

