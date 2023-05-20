Merickel Ace Hardware hosts huge power tool sale and event

WADENA — Factory representatives from Makita, DeWalt and Milwaukee were eager to set up displays outside in the Merickel Ace Hardware parking lot on Friday, May 19.

Representing some of the biggest brands in the industry, customers had a chance to ask questions while they browsed the latest selection of tools and equipment. Northern Plains Distributing was also on-site with its Big Green Egg grills offering samples.

New Merickel Ace Hardware manager Zach Hunt has worked to expand the store's selection. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

New Merickel Ace Hardware manager Zach Hunt welcomed customers as they browsed through the latest outdoor inventory including gas and electric weed whippers, chainsaws, skid steers and more.

“We’re excited to have our reps here to help showcase the inventory, and to give customers a chance to ask questions. We had people show up at 7 a.m. this morning waiting for our reps to set up the displays,” Hunt said.

Hunt strives to expand the selection of inventory as well as get to know the community.

