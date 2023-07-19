Menahga man gets 31 months for violating predatory offender registration law

WADENA — A Level 3 predatory offender in Wadena County has been sentenced to over two years prison on a felony charge of failing to register as a predatory offender.

Michael Dean Lustila, 64, of Menahga was ordered to serve 31 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 395 days previously served. He was sentenced July 18 by Wadena County District Judge Doug Clark, who also ordered him to pay $240 in fines and court fees.

According to court records, on April 7, 2022, a Wadena County sheriff’s investigator contacted the Bell Hill treatment facility to conduct compliance checks on registered predatory offenders there.

The officer was told that Lustila had left the facility on Feb. 11, 2022 via ambulance and did not return. The facility reported that Lustila had called Bell Hill on Feb. 16, 2022 and said he was going to Milestones, an intensive residential treatment facility in Alexandria, Minn.

The sheriff’s investigator made contact with Milestones and found out that Lustila had been there, but on March 9, 2022, he checked out of the facility to go to Catalina Care in Sauk Rapids, Minn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigator made contact with Catalina Care and was told that Lustila had shown up on March 9, 2022 and immediately left. Catalina Care told the investigator that Lustilla did not fill out any paperwork and his whereabouts were unknown.

On April 12, 2022, the investigator requested a non-compliance packet from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and also requested that Lustilla be marked non-compliant. Lustilla was convicted of a felony criminal sexual conduct offense on April 29, 1991 requiring him to register as a predatory offender (that file is not available online) and he has a lengthy felony record involving person-related offenses, according to the criminal complaint.