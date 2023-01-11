Meet author Maren Cooper on BookEnds Online Edition

WADENA — "'Finding Grace' is a novel that anyone who has raised a child can embrace, the chronicle of a parent’s search for what he’s afraid might be lost forever. It’s a gut-wrenching tale yet told with immense compassion and a true voice. Although it doles out its share of anguish, it is, in the end, a stunning portrait of courage. Maren Cooper offers readers a story for our time, with all its complexities and challenges, a journey that never waivers from the path toward hope and redemption."

That was the book review by William Kent Krueger, a New York Times bestselling author of "This Tender Land." It's an introduction for Maren Cooper, who will be a guest on BookEnds Online Edition this month, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. The program will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information call 218-631-9079, email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org .

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.