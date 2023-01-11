99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Meet author Maren Cooper on BookEnds Online Edition

Maren Cooper will be a guest Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Historical Society BookEnds.jpg
Videographer Trinity Gruenberg (left) and author Allan Woodrow share a laugh at the impromptu filming of BookEnds in March 2020.
Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
January 11, 2023 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — "'Finding Grace' is a novel that anyone who has raised a child can embrace, the chronicle of a parent’s search for what he’s afraid might be lost forever. It’s a gut-wrenching tale yet told with immense compassion and a true voice. Although it doles out its share of anguish, it is, in the end, a stunning portrait of courage. Maren Cooper offers readers a story for our time, with all its complexities and challenges, a journey that never waivers from the path toward hope and redemption."

That was the book review by William Kent Krueger, a New York Times bestselling author of "This Tender Land."  It's an introduction for Maren Cooper, who will be a guest on BookEnds Online Edition this month, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.  The program will be recorded live and made available on the website of the Wadena County Historical Society.  For more information call 218-631-9079, email  603wchs@arvig.net  or visit  www.WadenaCountyHistory.org .

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Related Topics: WADENAWADENA COUNTY
News Staff
By News Staff
Perham Focus newsroom
What To Read Next
Ruth and Bob Fisher 2022.jpg
Letters
Letter: Thanks for article on our 75th wedding anniversary
It made our anniversary so very memorable, and now with all the dozens of cards and hundreds of Facebook posts from people all across the country, it has been an outstanding blessing.
January 11, 2023 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Bob and Ruth Fisher, Wadena
WDC Listening Session.JPG
Local
Wadena-Deer Creek School Board swears in new members, holds first 'listening session'
The month of January is a busy one for the Wadena-Deer Creek School Board, with a series of listening sessions planned to receive input from the community on potential facility improvements.
January 10, 2023 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Ex-boyfriend won't return $200 shoes; trespassing a First Lutheran, kids warned
On Jan. 7, at First Lutheran Church, a caller said a group of kids overstayed their welcome. No forced entry. No damage. The pastor wanted the kids to understand the consequences of their actions.
January 10, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Wadena crews
Local
Public comment sought for county’s hazard mitigation plan
Planning for natural disasters minimizes the impact of events that can cause vast economic loss and personal hardship.
January 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff