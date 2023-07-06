Mason Bros. golf team wins Whitetail Run Golf Course fundraiser

WADENA — A team from Mason Bros. recently won the Friends of the Golf Course tournament at Whitetail Run. But it’s all golfers who really won with the fundraiser for upkeeping the local course.

“Mason Bros. has always had a team in the tournament,” said Harry Harrison, whose grandfather was the founder of the Wadena business.

His wife Marge said, “But this is our first year as a group — this particular group (of golfers).”

Harry Harrison coached the team that won the June 23 Whitetail Run Golf Course tournament, which raised about $64,000 to pay for $177,000 worth of golf cart paths. The team included his wife Marge, their grandsons Duke and Wade, and longtime golf buddy Gary Carsten.

“(With winning comes) lots of pride that you beat some other guys,” she said with a good-natured chuckle.

From left to right: Duke, Marge and Harry Harrison, Wade Vangsness and Gary Carsten. Contributed / Jessi Hubbard

The Friends of the Golf Course is a coalition of businesses and people devoted to the maintenance and growth of the course. The money raised by the 17 teams’ entry fees and business sponsorships of the tournament goes to course upkeep and expansion.

“We had a slow start. And then Wade started playing really good and Wade had a solo eagle on (hole) nine and that was what sealed the deal for us,” Duke Harrison said. “We just went … hoping to compete, hoping to have a good time … but winning was a very pleasant surprise.”

Marge Harrison was also credited with helping her team to win; she reportedly hit the longest putt of the day for her team, earning a birdie on Hole 13, though she described herself as a late bloomer to the game who was introduced to the sport by her husband.

“I married this guy,” Harrison said about her spouse. “And the first thing he did was buy me a set of golf clubs. And I didn't know which end to even use but he taught me and we went from there. I know Wade has taught me a lot, too.”

As for the family patriarch’s method of motivating his team to the first-place win?

“I told them how much money I had bet on us against the other players. That got them really pumped up,” Harry Harrison said of his teammates and the other four-person team competitors.

Duke Harrison added, “He says that jokingly — unofficially, officially, seriously — but not.”

The winning team from Mason Bros. was actually one of three teams the Wadena-based wholesale grocery distributor entered in this year’s tournament.

“I know with what we sponsored and what we donated to the tournament we actually had three teams — one from our buying department, one from our warehouse and then us,” Carsten said.

The city of Wadena handles operation costs for the golf course. Occasionally the course does need additional support, such as funds raised from the tournament, in order to keep growing.

“We got caught in the rain so we all had to come in — they blow a big horn and you’ve all got to come in — then everybody goes to the bathroom and has a beer and then we go again,” Marge Harrison said of tournament day weather. “By the time the rain was over, we were good to go.”

According to a description of the course: “Tree-lined fairways and multiple elevation changes make the Whitetail Run front nine a challenge for all skill levels. With three sets of tees from 2,600 yards to 3,100 yards, all of the clubs in your bag will be used.”

“Wadena is lucky to have the golf course that we do, It's a very nice course, especially compared to the surrounding areas,” Duke Harrison said of Whitetail Run.

“I think that's part of where this fundraiser does a really good job of the talent coming together, putting money together to continue to enhance and maintain the beautiful course that Wadena does have.”

For more information about Whitetail Run Golf Course, call 218-631-7718 or visit www.whitetailrungolfcourse.com .

