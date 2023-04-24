Man gets nearly 5 years in prison after being caught with heroin in Wadena County

WADENA — Charles Thomas Ortley, 32, of Minneapolis has been sentenced in Wadena County District Court to more than four years in prison, after being caught with more than 18 grams of heroin following a police chase.

He was charged with first-, second, and fifth-degree controlled substance, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, all felonies.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2021 a deputy on Highway 10 in Verndale tried to pull Ortley over for driving 50 mph in a 40 mph zone.

After a chase that led down driveways, back roads and across residential property, he eventually came to a stop.

Officers were concerned that items were thrown out of the window during the pursuit, so they searched the area that his vehicle had traveled. In one backyard, they found a blue medical rubber glove, similar to one found in his vehicle, near a metal cattle fence behind a house. Inside the glove were individually wrapped bindles of heroin, with a gross field weight of 18.42 grams.

A plastic baggy containing marijuana weighing 13.6 grams was found in the vehicle.

A special agent who field-tested the drugs learned that Ortley was traveling from Minneapolis to Naytawaush, had ties to the Native Mob criminal gang, and has multiple drug possession charges and numerous violent offenses.

On April 21, Ortley appeared before District Judge Doug Clark, who sentenced him on the third-degree drug charge to 57 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 512 days served. He was ordered to pay $75 in court fees, and the other charges were dropped in a plea agreement.