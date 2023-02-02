Longtime mechanic opens Back 40 Repairs opens in rural Wadena

WADENA — Shayde Holte is out to create a customer for life and send weary travelers on their way with kind words to say about the Wadena area. The 39-year-old recently opened Back 40 Repairs. The business is centrally located between Wadena, Deer Creek, Bluffton and New York Mills at 32294 595th Ave., Wadena.

Shayde Holte earned his automotive mechanic credentials at the renowned WyoTech. Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Holte moved to the area about four years ago and purchased property south of Bluffton. He worked as a forklift/boom mechanic for several years, but the job required that he live his life on the road. In time, travel lost its allure.

The love of fixing vehicles, however, never faded. The enjoyment dates back to when Holte was a child, growing up in the cropland of Northwood, N.D. With a smile and softening eyes, he recalled handing his father wrenches and watching the work being done on farm equipment and vintage muscle cars his father collected.

“I pretty much grew up with a wrench in my hand,” he said, noting while growing up a career in the specialized trade seemed to always be his future.

Back 40 Repairs in Wadena offers state-of-the-art equipment to go along with its knowledgeable mechanic/owner, Shayde Holte. Barbie Porter / Wadena Pioneer Journal

After high school, Holte moved to Wyoming to attend a renowned automotive trade school, WyoTech. After earning his credentials, he began working in the field. As he built his reputation as a reliable, honest and fair mechanic, he met his future wife, Jennifer. The two married and found a “dream log cabin” to purchase. As they began building their life in Wadena County, the two saw the housing market’s upward trajectory as an opportunity. Selling the cabin and a parcel of their land helped afford to build a new house and automotive shop — Back 40 Repairs.

Holte came up with the name because the property he and his wife own is about 40 acres. He divulged the idea was presented by a neighbor. Shortly after, a friend texted him with the same concept. He liked it the first time, so the second pitch made it a done deal.

The 40-by-60-foot Amish-built shop was erected in spring 2022 and completed in the summer of the same year. While the business building is typical of automotive repair businesses with a hoist, high-tech tools and mechanisms, Holte said Back 40 Repairs can be separated from its competition.

“I offer an affordable, very competitive rate,” he said. “And it is just me, so it will always be quality work (from a well-versed mechanic).”

The business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. He also offers Saturday service by appointment only. For an appointment call 321-639-8041.