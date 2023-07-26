WADENA — The annual Lions BBQ fundraiser went off without a hitch this year thanks to more meat! After running out of meat last year, the Lions called in the big guns, asking The BBQ Smokehouse of Wadena to up the ante with 950 pounds of meat, compared to 700 pounds from last year.

“We did not run out of meat!” said Lions Chairman Paul Hunke. “Last year we ran out of food but this year we over-prepared, and as a bonus, we had some leftovers which is great because we are also running a venue in Sunnybrook Park serving the leftovers for the Bike MS group coming to Wadena this week.”

Hunke said they served nearly 1,100 meals with the proceeds of the summertime fundraiser going back into the community in the form of scholarships.

Lions Club member Dan Sartell was on-site serving meals during the event and stated that the annual BBQ was a huge success and that seeing so many in the community show up was an amazing experience. “ It was gratifying to see the community turn out to support the Lions. This is one of our major fundraisers with all of the proceeds going toward our many community, youth and school service projects,” Sartell said.

Community members enjoyed a fabulous meal of pulled pork and beef sandwiches, coleslaw, potato salad, chips and pickles at the Lions BBQ fundraiser held on July 20 in Burlington Northern Park. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wadena Lions Club has more than 50 members and is open to both men and women. The annual fundraiser is something all the members look forward to and a lot of preparation and dedication is needed to make the event happen. “All Lions share the same 'service' goal and we like to have fun doing that,” Sartell said.

“The Wadena Lions have been serving a picnic meal in the (Burlington Northern) park for well over 40 years. It’s something the club enjoys doing as almost every member contributes in some fashion, making light work of a big endeavor,” Sartell said.

Even with the addition of more meat, Hunke said they pretty much ran out of everything this year. “Luckily Super One is right across the street,” he said.

The next big fundraiser event for the Lions Club is the annual Pig N’ Wings Challenge held at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12. Contestants will be smoking and cooking their best ribs and chicken wings with the Lions serving corn on the cob and fresh cut fries. The public is invited to "pig out" and vote for their favorite rib or wings.