Level 3 sex offender returns to Wadena

WADENA — A Level 3 sex offender has returned to Wadena.

Ryan Paul Petro, 38, moved “to the vicinity of Ash Avenue Northwest,” according to a news release from the Wadena Police Department.

Petro engaged in sexual contact with a known female teenager on multiple occasions, according to the news release.

He was sentenced to state prison on a variety of charges in 2021, according to a Wadena Pioneer Journal news story , and was set to move back to Wadena on May 17.

Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released back into local communities and law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from prison, Wadena Police Chief Naomi J. Plautz said in the news release.

Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 42 registered sex offenders in Wadena County, she added. These offenders are required to maintain their registration with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their residency and personal data also remains on file with local law enforcement agencies for monitoring purposes.

Sheriff Michael Carr has maintained a stringent program of monitoring all registered sex offenders in Wadena County and checks to determine their current residency status, according to the news release.

And Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd has also been aggressive in prosecution of sex offenders failing to register change of address or living status with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension as required by law.

“The purpose of the Community Notification is not to increase fear within our community, but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness,” Plautz said in the news release.

All Level 3 offenders are considered public information and are posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website listing the names, addresses, and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota.

The Wadena Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office have copies of the public information sheet for Level 3 offenders who live in the Wadena County area.