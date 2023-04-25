99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Level 3 sex offender moves to Wadena

Nicholas Rosemeier (edited).jpg
Nicholas Rosemeier
Contributed/Lyon County Jail
By News Staff
Today at 12:31 PM

WADENA — A Level Three Sex Offender moved to Wadena on April 18, according to a community notification sent out by the Wadena County Sheriff's Office and the Wadena Police Department.

Nicholas Allen Rosemeier, 30, now lives in a residence in the vicinity of Shady lane Drive in Wadena. He was convicted of engaging in sexual touching with a known female toddler, and used his position of authority to gain compliance, according to the news release from Wadena Police Chief Naomi J. Plautz.

Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in the community, Plautz noted, adding that law enforcement has the ability to register and track these offenders after their release from correctional facilities.

Local law enforcement currently tracks and monitors the activities of approximately 39 registered sex offenders in Wadena County. These offenders are required to maintain their registration with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their residency and personal data also remains on file with local law enforcement agencies for monitoring purposes.

Level 3 offenders are considered most at risk of re-offending, under the state’s sex offender classification system.

Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr has maintained a stringent program of monitoring all registered sex offenders in Wadena County and checks to determine their current residency status.

Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd has also been aggressive in prosecution of sex offenders who fail to register a change of address or living status with the Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension as required by law.

The purpose of this community notification is not to increase fear within the community, but to furnish information to enhance public safety and awareness.

Information on Level Three Sex Offenders is considered public information and is posted on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website listing the names, addresses, and the number of offenders within each county in Minnesota.

The Wadena Police Department and the Wadena County Sheriff's Office have copies of the public information sheet for Level three offenders living in the Wadena County area.

