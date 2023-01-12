Lefty's Repair does it right

WADENA — Wadena has a new small engine repair shop in town, thanks to the recent addition of Lefty’s Repair to the city’s thriving business scene.

Lefty’s Repair is owned by business partners Britt Christiansen and Darin Lillquist.

“It is a small engine repair shop with over-the-counter parts. We have generics on hand. We service lawnmowers, chainsaws, tillers, tremors,” Christiansen said about the business.

The two focus on repairing lawn and garden equipment but they also offer hauling services.

Lillquist and Christiansen have both known each other for about five or six years and worked together doing exactly what they are now at Lefty’s Repair.

Lefty's Repair sells generic parts along with used items such as chainsaws. The business also offers hauling services. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“We got a lot of experience between the two of us,” Lillquist said.

The idea to open a business together had been in the works for a while. The two spent all of 2022 planning for their business’ eventual opening.

“We just decided to open our own shop and finally made it happen,” Christiansen said.

With plans set, the two needed a storefront and eventually found one at 204 Jefferson St. N in Wadena.

“I’d say it’s the heart of Wadena here with (highways) 71 and 10,” Christiansen said.

Lefty’s occupies what used to be a floral shop, so it wasn’t necessarily equipped for the needs of a small engine repair shop. So the two got to work and renovated the building for their needs.

“It took about a month,” Lillquist said about the renovation process.

Lefty's Repair is located at 204 Jefferson St. N in Wadena. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, Jan. 14. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“We had to take a couple walls out and re-treat the floors for oils and stuff. Then we built this entryway because it was wide open, actually,” Christiansen said.

With renovations complete, Lefty’s Repair officially opened on Dec. 5, 2022.

“We’re doing fairly good here,” Christiansen said about the business' first month.

The pair have planned a grand opening for Lefty’s Repair on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re getting all our parts in here and we’re ready to rock and roll, so we just want to have a day to let everyone know we’re open and we’re ready to help the public with their needs,” Christiansen said.

Lefty’s Repair is located at 204 Jefferson St. N in Wadena and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.

