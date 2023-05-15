Lakeville man charged with arson, assault in connection with May 13 fire

WADENA — A Saturday afternoon fire and subsequent investigation in rural Wadena County has led to the arrest of a suspect who is now being held at the Wadena County Jail, pending formal charges of arson, assault and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office press release.

On Saturday, May 13, at approximately 3:35 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in regards to a structure fire located in section 14 of North Germany Township. During the response of law enforcement and fire units, it was learned the fire may have been set intentionally by a male party who had fled the scene, according to the press release.

Upon arrival of law enforcement and fire personnel, it was found that the structure was a complete loss, and no one was injured. Upon initial interviews with witnesses, it was learned at this time that the male party also threatened the complainant and his son with a firearm, the press release stated.

Law enforcement began an immediate search of the area for the suspect. Shortly over an hour into the incident, the suspect was located at the Sebeka West Cemetery in Section 32 of Red Eye Township. Upon law enforcement contact, the suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot three rounds into the wooded area adjacent to the cemetery. Initial responding officers retreated to a safe distance, further resources were requested, and a shelter-in-place notification was sent out to surrounding residences.

The Wadena/Hubbard SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics) team was activated and an armored vehicle was dispatched from Otter Tail County. Law enforcement maintained visual of the suspect the entire time with an unmanned aerial system (i.e., drone) and officers who had taken cover where they could watch the suspect’s movements. A short time later the SWAT team made an approach with the armored vehicle into the cemetery, toward the suspect and his vehicle. At this time the suspect began to flee south through the woods into a swampy area.

Law enforcement had a perimeter set and were able to make contact with the suspect a short distance from the cemetery. The suspect, Jason Goble, 47, of Lakeville, Minnesota, was subsequently arrested without further incident and was transported to Astera Health in Wadena for a medical evaluation, the press release stated.

After being cleared by medical professionals, Goble was transported to the Wadena County Jail, where he is being held on charges including second-degree assault, second-degree arson and reckless discharge of a firearm. The Wadena County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident for formal charges, the press release stated.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this incident by the Sebeka Fire Department, Verndale Fire Department, Verndale Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, Menahga Police Department, Wadena Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota State Fire Marshal, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena/Hubbard SWAT team, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, Astera Health Ambulance and K and K Towing.