News Local

Kayla Meeks awarded Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation scholarship

Kayla Meeks of Wadena has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Minnesota Grocers Foundation.

Today at 6:00 AM

WADENA — Kayla Meeks of Wadena has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the Minnesota Grocers Foundation. Her father, Dennis, has worked for Russ Davis Wholesale for over 24 years. Kayla Meeks plans to use the scholarship to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation awarded $37,500 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from Minnesota Grocers Association member companies, according to an association news release.

The scholarship program helps students who are related to Minnesota’s food industry by supporting their educational growth. Using funds raised from an annual golf event and silent auction, the Minnesota Grocers Association Foundation is able to award scholarships and community grants.

This year, the foundation received 188 applications from 52 companies, and 25 scholarships worth $1,500 were awarded. Scholarships are awarded by an impartial committee of educators and are based on community involvement and academic achievements.

The Minnesota Grocers Association is the only state trade association that represents the food industry of Minnesota from farm to fork, according to the news release.

