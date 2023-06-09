99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Just for Kix summer camps are June 13 and Aug. 15 in Wadena

JFK_Pic 4 (edited).jpg
Just for Kix summer camps will be held June 13 and Aug. 15 in Wadena. This is the first time camps have been held in Wadena.
Contributed photo
Today at 8:00 AM

WADENA — Just For Kix is offering summer camps for the first time in Wadena on June 13 and Aug. 15. Just For Kix dance camp will be located at the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center.

Program Director Madi Hjermstad is ready to expand upon regular dance classes with summer dance camps that feature an array of fun themes and activities. With over 20 years of dance experience, and in her third year as program director, the goal is to offer more opportunities for kids to enjoy and learn dance.

“I’m very excited to offer our first-ever Just For Kix summer camps in Wadena,” said Hjermstad. “We offer a safe, fun environment for kids to express themselves. Not only will they learn dance, but how to treat each other as individuals, and how to find friendships beyond dance.”

Registration information can be found on their website at: https://www.justforkix.com/danceclasses/wadena-mn/#Classes-Schedule . An open house is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center for regular season dance classes, with free dance classes for ages 3-5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. A discounted rate for costumes is also available if purchased before June 15. Receive 15% off with code: 23$JFK

JFK_Pic 1 (edited).jpg
An open house is scheduled for Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center for regular season dance classes, with free dance classes for ages 3-5 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Contributed photo

June 13:

  • PreK-Kindergarten Beach Party Dance Camp - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (dress up to the theme, learn a short dance, play games, learn new dance activities and craft time.)
  • 1st-4th Kick Technique Camp - 1-3 p.m. (will learn a short kick dance, play games and work on technique.)
  • 5th-12th Kick Technique Camp - 3-5 p.m. (will learn a short kick dance, play games and work on technique.)

Aug. 15:

  • PreK-Kindergarten CandyLand Dance Camp - 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (dress up to the theme, learn a short dance, play games, learn new dance activities and craft time.)
  • 1st-4th Jazz/Hip Hop Camp - 1-3 p.m. (will learn a short jazz and hip hop dance, play games and learn basic technique for each style.)
  • 5th-12th Jazz/Hip Hop Camp - 3-5 p.m. (will learn a short jazz and hip hop dance, play games and learn basic technique for each style.)

The number of performances for each class is different for each age group:

  • Tiny Tot Kick (3-5 y/o) - six performances (as of last year, hoping for more this year.)
  • Bitty Kick (K-1st) - six (as of last year, hoping for more this year.)
  • Doll Kick (2nd-3rd) - eight (as of last year, hoping for more this year.)
  • Mini Kick (4th-5th) - 11 performances.
  • Middle Kick (6th-12th) - 11 performances.
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
