June Jubilee 2023 was a resounding success

WADENA — The community was treated to a weekend of events including an arts and vendor marketplace, food trucks, a parade and live music from Nashville country singer-songwriter Aaron Simmons — just to name a few.
Wadena Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Cantleberry is incredibly thankful for those who helped make the June Jubilee a success. "I just cannot thank (enough) the small army of June Jubilee and chamber volunteers, as well as the city of Wadena crews who helped put on this two-day event. It truly was a fun-filled, busy two days of activities from morning to night. It feels good to hear the positive comments on how this is what our community needed."
The theme this year was “Kick-off To Summer,” bringing old-fashioned family fun to Wadena with a bevy of events that kept the summer-lovin’ spirit going strong all weekend long.
"When the June Jubilee committee started planning for this event this winter, we wanted to accomplish two things ... have more activities for all ages to enjoy, and bring back some of that old June Jubilee feeling where BN Park and downtown were bustling with people. I think we accomplished that,” Cantleberry said.
“But the big draw to June Jubilee was no doubt the Aaron Simmons concert on Friday night in BN Park," Cantleberry said. "It was epic! To see most of BN Park filled with people was incredible. And Aaron Simmons put on a fantastic concert, even though the impending rain shortened his show."
The June Jubilee committee hasn't wasted any time preparing for next year, as they met Monday morning for nearly an hour and a half at the chamber office to discuss what worked and what needed to be tweaked.
"We are already planning for next year and June Jubilee dates will be set after the chamber board meeting on Thursday, June 15," Cantleberry said.
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.