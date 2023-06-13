June Jubilee 2023 was a resounding success

WADENA — The community was treated to a weekend of events including an arts and vendor marketplace, food trucks, a parade and live music from Nashville country singer-songwriter Aaron Simmons — just to name a few.

Wadena Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Cantleberry is incredibly thankful for those who helped make the June Jubilee a success. "I just cannot thank (enough) the small army of June Jubilee and chamber volunteers, as well as the city of Wadena crews who helped put on this two-day event. It truly was a fun-filled, busy two days of activities from morning to night. It feels good to hear the positive comments on how this is what our community needed."

Kay Browne and LeAnn Evans were selected as the 2023 June Jubilee parade grand marshals. Wadena City Councilman Mark Lunde had the honor of driving the duo during the June Jubilee parade on Saturday, June 10. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The theme this year was “Kick-off To Summer,” bringing old-fashioned family fun to Wadena with a bevy of events that kept the summer-lovin’ spirit going strong all weekend long.

"When the June Jubilee committee started planning for this event this winter, we wanted to accomplish two things ... have more activities for all ages to enjoy, and bring back some of that old June Jubilee feeling where BN Park and downtown were bustling with people. I think we accomplished that,” Cantleberry said.

“But the big draw to June Jubilee was no doubt the Aaron Simmons concert on Friday night in BN Park," Cantleberry said. "It was epic! To see most of BN Park filled with people was incredible. And Aaron Simmons put on a fantastic concert, even though the impending rain shortened his show."

The June Jubilee committee hasn't wasted any time preparing for next year, as they met Monday morning for nearly an hour and a half at the chamber office to discuss what worked and what needed to be tweaked.

"We are already planning for next year and June Jubilee dates will be set after the chamber board meeting on Thursday, June 15," Cantleberry said.

Kay Browne and LeAnn Evans were selected as the 2023 June Jubilee parade grand marshals. The two were driving forces behind popular city amenities that the public enjoys today, such as the restored Northern Pacific Train Depot. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Olaf from Disney's "Frozen" made an appearance handing out candy to excited parade-goers during the 2023 June Jubilee parade on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Representatives of Magnifi Financial hand out small notebooks, making sure even the littlest of parade-goers get one during the 2023 June Jubilee parade on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wadena County Humane Society and a big furry friend made an appearance at the 2023 June Jubilee parade on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Country singer-songwriter Aaron Simmons performs at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena on Friday, June 9, 2023 during the weekend's June Jubilee celebration. Simmons' performance was one of the weekend's signature events. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Country singer-songwriter Aaron Simmons performs at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena on Friday, June 9, 2023 during the weekend's June Jubilee celebration. Simmons developed a love for Wadena after working a summer job there in 2016. He lived in a camper in Sunnybrook Park during that time. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

BBQ Smokehouse owner Tyler Ehrmantraut pulls meat from a hog during the Aaron Simmons concert in Burlington Northern Park on Friday, June 9, 2023. The BBQ Smokehouse was one of several food vendors at the concert. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal