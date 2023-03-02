John Boyer remembered as a ‘champion’ for people with disabilities

MADISON, Wisc. – John J. Boyer was born blind. But had a vision: to help others like himself.

The Wadena native who passed away recently was the founder, president and chief software developer for AbilitiesSoft Inc. and director of the nonprofit Computers to Help People Inc.

“He accomplished more than a lot of people that don't have any disabilities,” said Sara Sandberg, a niece who worked for and helped him, and lived near him in Madison, Wisconsin.

The 86-year-old passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 17 at University Hospital in Madison but not before enabling others to live a better life.

“Being blind and deaf and accomplishing what he accomplished is pretty amazing — more than people that have all their senses,” Sandberg said during a phone interview with the Wadena Pioneer Journal.

For a small-town boy, Boyer made quite a name for himself. His death was reported in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Wisconsin State Journal and even the Wall Street Journal.

“The Boyer family had 12 kids, and my mom is fourth and John Boyer is fifth of the 12 kids in the Boyer family,” Sandberg said. “If you were from Wadena, you’d know the Boyer family.”

Labeled by some as a pioneer for the deaf and blind in computer science, Boyer may have lived in the Madison area in his later years, but he never forgot where he came from.

“He would come back to Wadena for all the family reunions,” Sandberg said of her maternal uncle. “We had massive family reunions. … He loved coming home and being with family.”

John Boyer (left) and his wife Hazel (Mendenhall) Boyer in their 1973 passport picture for their honeymoon to France. Boyer, a Wadena native, was preceded in death by his wife, who died from Lou Gehrig's disease four years after they were married. Contributed / Sara Sandberg

Boyer was pivotal in the development of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) reading material for the blind before he died from a bout of pneumonia in January.

“He taught me you should never be held up by any disability because there's always something you can learn,” Sandberg said.

The 61-year-old Sandberg resides in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, but said Boyer’s sister Julie Geiser still lives in the Wadena area.

“She used to help or play with John with his chemistry set in the basement,” Sandberg recalled.

Boyer was born in Wadena to John H. Boyer and Tillie M. (Ament) Boyer. He was born blind and lost his hearing at around 9 years old due to an infection.

“He taught me how to fingerspell so I could communicate (with him),” Sandberg said. “I took him to doctor's appointments as I got older and was kind of the go-between with the family.”

Boyer graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the College of St. Thomas in St. Paul in 1961 and with a Master of Science degree in computer science and electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1982.

“He had a real curiosity for learning … and nothing stopped him from trying to figure out how to figure something out,” Sandberg recalled.

Boyer’s nonprofit Computers to Help People Inc. helped to publish scientific books in Braille and to train those with disabilities to work with computers.

“He wanted the disabled to have access to math and science. When he was growing up, he didn't have that,” Sandberg said.

Boyer was named a “Champion of Change” for advancing STEM by President Barack Obama in 2012.

“He foresaw very, very early that the use of computers was a way for people with disabilities, who are vastly underrepresented in the job force, to be able to work,” said Marcia Carlson, his longtime friend who was quoted in the Wisconsin State Journal about Boyer.

Boyer helped design Braille translation software that allowed the printing of high-quality graphics in Braille, according to the Wisconsin State Journal article, and his company AbilitiesSoft Inc. produced software that allowed the blind to read web pages via a Braille display.

"He always preferred to emphasize that everyone has abilities, and we should see what people have, not what they don’t have," said Jack Schroeder, Boyer's former office manager and personal caretaker, who was quoted in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article about Boyer.

Boyer also helped develop BrailleBlaster, which translates maps, graphics and math formulas into a format accessible to blind people, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel article, and the software is available through the American Printing House for the Blind, a nonprofit.

“He just persevered. I don't know how he did it,” Sandberg said of Boyer. “He was just driven to do that.”

There will be a funeral Mass for Boyer at 1:30 p.m. on May 19 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church on First Street Southeast in Wadena. The public is welcome to attend, according to Sandberg.