99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Job fair attracts crowds at Wadena National Guard Armory

Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. hosted a job fair on April 12, 2023, at the Wadena National Guard Armory that was open to students and then, later that day, to the public.

Wadena-Deer Creek High School students Kieza Chandler, middle, and Kay Leeberg, right, check out the table of a prospective employer at the Wadena Area Job Fair hosted by Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. of Wadena on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Wadena National Guard Armory.
Wadena-Deer Creek High School students Kieza Chandler, middle, and Kay Leeberg, right, check out the table of a prospective employer at the Wadena Area Job Fair hosted by Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. of Wadena on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Wadena National Guard Armory.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
Today at 4:05 PM

Curiosity, hope and excitement were not in short supply at the job fair hosted by Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. at the Wadena National Guard Armory on Wednesday, April 12.

Wadena-Deer Creek High School students and friends Kay Leeberg, a sophomore, and Kieza Chandler, a junior, were among the many who talked to prospective employers and colleges.

“My (school) superintendent suggested that all sophomores and juniors attend, so I thought it'd be interesting to see what kind of jobs are out there,” Leeberg said.

Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. job fair in Wadena
Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. hosted a four-hour job fair on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Wadena National Guard Armory.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The 16-year-old Leeberg already has a job, actually, working as a server at The Uptown on Jefferson Street South and Colfax Avenue Southeast in downtown Wadena.

“I actually want to do cosmetology,” Leeberg said. “I like experimenting with things, I like to touch, I like to do hair and I like to make other people feel good about themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Leeberg and Chandler were making the rounds together, and had stopped at the informational table for Seasons Adult Foster Care in Staples. Like many other businesses at the job fair, the foster care representative offered free candy, pens and more as enticements to sign up.

Students outside the Wadena National Guard Armory for a job fair
About 200 students from areas such as Wadena, New York Mills, Sebeka, Bertha, Verndale and Staples were invited to the Wednesday, April 12, 2023, job fair at the Wadena National Guard Armory to explore careers, and speak with employers about summer work or after-school jobs.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“I like working with people and I like making them feel like they have someone to go to if they want to talk to anybody. … I feel I'd reach out to them and see if they need anybody because I’d really like to help other people,” Leeberg said of making a pitstop at the foster care provider.

About 200 students from areas such as Wadena, New York Mills, Sebeka, Bertha, Verndale and Staples were invited to explore careers, and speak with employers about summer work or after-school jobs – students like Chandler – while the public was invited to attend afterward.

“I thought it would be interesting to see all the different jobs I could do when I'm older,” Chandler said. “I think it's pretty cool that you can get some hands-on stuff and just talk to people, instead of going out and just asking for an application.”

Students check out the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. table at the Wadena job fair on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Students check out the Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. table at the Wadena job fair on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The 17-year-old Chandler already works at The Meadows of Wadena-Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care facility.

“I think it’s something I want to pursue further,” Chandler said. “I kinda want to go into, like, human services.”

Representatives from Astera Health, Barrett Petfood Innovations, Central Lakes College, Perham Health, Mason Brothers Wholesale Grocery, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wadena County Human Services, just to name a few, were on hand at the four-hour job fair.

“We like to help employers get employees,” said Evelyn Fowler, team leader at Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc., based in Detroit Lakes. “COVID probably was the biggest culprit. With all the extras that they gave off for unemployment, people are doing OK.”

ADVERTISEMENT

big ideas.jpg
The Big Ideas semi from New Ulm, parked outside the Wadena National Guard Armory on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, allows attendees to explore more than 20 virtual reality jobs.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

And as if the more than 30 employers at the job fair were not enough, the Big Ideas semi from New Ulm was parked outside the armory; inside the semi, attendees could explore more than 20 virtual reality jobs, from welding to heavy equipment operating.

“People are closing because they don't have enough staff,” Fowler said of business owners. “Nobody can keep staff so we're trying to educate the public. We're trying to help them with resumes and how to get out there and search for jobs.”

Resume and job search classes were offered for free at the job fair, and Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program had job counselors on site to help if anyone had questions about writing resumes and cover letters.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:

“We're working with students so that we can hook them up with summer jobs after school and help them to get into the workforce because, obviously, they are the workforce coming up, so we want to get them excited about working,” Fowler said.

Jessica Nichols is the human resources plant representative for Trident Seafoods, which includes a Motley location, and she was among the many prospective employers at the job fair.

“I've done HR for quite some years and I just love the recruiting process at it,” Nichols said. “I love seeing new faces and getting new talent.”

Jessica Nichols, a representative for Trident Seafoods in Motley, talks to prospective employees at the job fair at the Wadena National Guard Armory on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Jessica Nichols, a representative for Trident Seafoods in Motley, talks to prospective employees at the job fair at the Wadena National Guard Armory on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Motley plant has 135,000 square feet of processing space and is North America’s largest producer of surimi seafood products, with an annual capacity of over 100 million pounds, and employs upwards of 400 full-time team members at full capacity.

“A lot of people don't know that one of the biggest production facilities in Minnesota is located right down the street in Motley,” Nichols said. “And what we are looking for (in a job candidate) is someone with a good work ethic, someone that's going to show up and really be responsible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

FRANK LEE is a features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .

Frank Lee
By Frank Lee
I cover the community of Wadena, Minn., and write mostly features stories for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. The newspaper is owned by Forum Communications Co.
What To Read Next
WDC School Board 4-17-2023.jpg
Local
WDC School Board to allow public comment at start of meetings
April 18, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Deana Malone gives a public presentation on the history of Wadena County parks and future reconstruction plans for Old Wadena Park during the annual meeting of the Old Wadena Society on April 16, 2023, inside the Historic Northern Pacific Depot in Staples.
Local
A tornado devastated Old Wadena Park. They plan to rebuild it.
April 18, 2023 02:43 PM
A landscaping project proposed by Boy Scout Josh Tabery was approved by the Wadena City Council. Tabery will start the project this summer.
Local
$50,000 lift station replacement scheduled for Wadena
April 18, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Baseball: Wolverines outshine Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale in first doubleheader of 2023 season
April 18, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Track and field: The Wolverine girls secure a top-10 team finish, boys have 4 top-10 finishes
April 18, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
2023 Wadena County Dairy Princess banquet
Local
Wadena County Dairy Association crowns new princesses
April 18, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Caleb Neal
Local
Verndale Future Farmers of America member competes for top award
April 18, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  News Staff