Janice Tervo awarded August Yard of the Month by Wadena Garden Club

Janice Tervo, who resides at 13089 County Road 100 in Wadena, was selected as August Yard of the Month by the Wadena Garden Club.

Janice_Wadena Yard of the Month.JPG
Janice Tervo's gardens are a labor of love and are packed full of different plants, flowers and shrubs.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal
Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Today at 8:55 AM

WADENA — By day Jancie Tervo is a bookkeeper at Bluffton Oil, by night she’s pulling weeds from her numerous flower gardens scattered throughout her yard. Even as the summer growing season winds down, many bright and colorful flowers are still blooming. Tervo’s gardens are packed full of blazing stars, bachelor buttons, hostas, tiger lilies, daylilies, morning glories and succulents, to name a few.

Various flower gardens are situated in the front and back of her home. Some are surrounded by a border of rocks that Tervo gets from farmers who pluck them from their fields. The hostas provide good foliage and add depth to the colorful flowers while blue and violet morning glories wind their way up trellises that are placed throughout her gardens.

DSC_1922.JPG
Different species of hostas are planted throughout Janice Tervo's gardens to provide green foliage and fill in spaces.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Many of her plants are perennials, including dozens of tiger lilies that do their thing each year without much assistance — blooming and procreating by dropping seeds that grow back each year thicker and fuller.

However, contrary to her vast gardens, Tervo wasn’t always a green thumb.

“I started out one year with a few plants, and I had a garage sale and sold a few extra plants, and by this time I didn’t have many,” Tervo said. “And then I think I sold 50 some plants, so then it just kept building. And then I would buy more plants so I could sell more plants. That's kind of how it started.”

Every spring for the past 20 years, Tervo has had a plant sale usually over Memorial Day weekend. “I sell them for $2 apiece. I just come out and dig up what's kind of overgrown or if other plants need more space, and then those are the plants I sell.”

DSC_1926.JPG
A beautiful mix of flowers including annuals and perennials make the backyard a unique spot place to unwind after a long day at work.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Tervo also enjoys visiting Jean’s Plant Place in Perham to splurge now and then on a new plant. “You know, I always figure if you have more plants, there's less room for weeds,” Tervo joked.

The Wadena Garden Club was formed in 1949 with the mission to learn, grow and share. Club members enjoy presentations on various topics. In June the garden club had a potluck picnic and invited the Deer Creek and Bertha-Hewitt garden clubs to share in the joy of gardening.

The yard of the month is determined by several factors, including a combination of upkeep and plant health, as well as other considerations such as special features or unique plants.

Meetings are usually held on the fourth Tuesday of each month (except January and February) at St. John's Lutheran Church, 710 Franklin Ave. SW, Wadena. New members are welcome and although there is a cost to join, potential members can attend several meetings before formally joining. Members do not need to have their own garden, just an interest in flowers and gardening. Anyone interested in becoming a Garden Club member can reach out to the current club President Angelo Rottelo at 218-639-4169.

DSC_1924.JPG
Tiger lilies grow up to 2-5 feet tall and if cared for properly they will come back each year stronger and better.
Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Nicole Stracek
By Nicole Stracek
Nicole Stracek was a freelance writer for over 10 years before joining the Wadena Pioneer Journal. She covers everything from city council and county and school board meetings to features. The news reporter can be reached at 218-631-2561.
