Inaugural St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl celebrates the holiday

WADENA — You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

But you do have to be in the Wadena area to have fun in the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl taking place from 4-10 p.m. Friday, March 17. Participating pubs, the Wadena Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the inaugural event.

“It was the Elks who came up with the St. Patrick's Day pub crawl idea and then approached the chamber to see if we could help with promoting and marketing the event,” said Dana Cantleberry, executive director of the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pick up a pub crawl card the day of the event at any one of the six participating establishments: Wadena Elks Lodge No. 2386, Drastic Measures Brewing, Little Round Still, Iron Corral Bar & Grill, The Uptown and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3922.

“It’s going to be a great time! There’ll be drink specials galore!” Dan Sartell, board chairman of the Wadena Elks Lodge, posted on Facebook. “The Wadena Elks will be giving away a bunch of prizes: two prints, a toaster oven, mugs and two $25 Elks gift certificates!”

Enjoy food and beverages at the Wadena-area pubs and then punch your card. Win prizes valued at $50 and more. You do not need to be present for prize drawings, but you must be 21 years old or older to participate.

“If it goes well, we will definitely consider making it an annual event that people can look forward to and, based on feedback, possibly add more fun to the event,” Cantleberry said.

Ashley Doebbeling is the chief of marketing and chief financial officer at Drastic Measures Brewing at Jefferson Street South and Alrich Avenue in Wadena.

“We're a really fun laid back environment focused on craft beer and good food to go with it,” Doebbeling said of the brewery and one of the pub crawl participants.

Drastic Measures Brewing celebrates its fourth anniversary of being in business on Thursday, March 16. It is housed in the former Coast-to-Coast building in downtown Wadena, and Doebbeling said the brewery will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in its own, unique way.

“We're doing a coin hunt, so we hide gold coins around the taproom. And if you find one, you get a free 10-ounce beer,” Doebbeling said “We're going to have a special menu for the day of Irish food, so our regular menu won't be available. We'll have some authentic Irish food.”

Congress proclaimed March as Irish-American Heritage Month. The holiday was to honor St. Patrick, who introduced Christianity to Ireland in the fifth century; the holiday evolved into a celebration of all things Irish.

More than 31 million Americans claim Irish ancestry, second only to German (42 million), according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And many of those Irish descendants grew up eating Irish dishes, which Drastic Measures Brewing will feature for the St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl.

“We're gonna do prime rib with fried cabbage, corned beef with colcannon potatoes and bangers and mash,” Doebbeling said of Drastic Measures Brewing’s menu for the pub crawl.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire have the highest number of people of Irish ancestry, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But people celebrate the Irish holiday everywhere, including the brewery, which will have green beer in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Doebbeling said of the pub crawl, “That way you can kind of patronize every business in town and support everybody — all the local businesses. And it's just a good way to get out and, you know, meet new people and try new things.”