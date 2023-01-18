Hundreds flock to Verndale Community Center for Runyan benefit

VERNDALE — The flow of people in and out of the Verndale Lions Community Center was constant on Saturday, Jan. 14, as hundreds showed up to give their support to Nathan Runyan, the 36-year-old man who was unexpectedly felled by a major heart attack back in October .

The spaghetti feed and live/silent auctions that took place throughout the late afternoon and evening also brought in a flood of contributions for both food and auction items, according to benefit organizer Naomi Moyer.

"It's been unbelievable, the people who have stepped up to give of their time and resources," Moyer said, adding that she had received many, many phone calls, from both family and friends, and "from people I didn't know," all asking how they could help.

Volunteers at the Runyan benefit were kept busy serving up plate after plate of spaghetti, meat sauce, coleslaw and dinner rolls to hungry Verndale residents on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"We got pretty much all the food donated," she added, and "at least a couple hundred" items donated for the live and silent auctions, from gift cards to what Moyer called a "travel purse," which was passed around the crowd for people to throw in donations, then auctioned off, along with its contents, later that night. "No one knows how much is in there," Moyer said.

She added that while she was "the instrument God used" to get the benefit organized, she couldn't have done it without the team of 24 volunteers who stepped up to help her put it all together. "It's not about me, it's all about the love we all have for Nathan and his family."

Plate after plate of delicious sweet treats were served to guests at the Runyan spaghetti feed and auction benefit on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Verndale Lions Community Center.

Moyer, whose family has been friends with the Runyans "for years," received permission from both of Nathan's parents to host the benefit, from which all of the proceeds will be used to offset his medical costs.

And the costs have mounted steadily since Oct. 11, when Runyan was rushed to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, then airlifted to the Twin Cities for treatment after suffering a tear, or dissection, in the inner layer of the aorta during his heart attack.

After being taken to North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis for surgery, he was transferred to Abbott Northwestern Cardiovascular Heart Center, where he has remained since that time — but there's good news on that front, Moyer noted.

"He's supposed to get out (of the hospital) on the 19th," she said. "Then he'll be staying at his aunt and uncle's ... none of us know when he's going to be home, but we know God has a plan."