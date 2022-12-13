Holiday tunes for a good cause: Wadena community shows up for people in need at Empty Stocking show

The Wadena Area Community Band, directed by Lisa Weniger, play "Sleigh Ride" by Leroy Anderson at the 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Radiothon. Elizabeth Vierkant / Wadena Pioneer Journal

WADENA — The chilly winds of Wadena's winter weather were filled with the melodies of Christmas and holiday tunes on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7 during the 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Radiothon. Hosted at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School commons, the yearly holiday concert was packed with three hours of music from over 25 different acts.

"This community has a lot of talented people," said Empty Stocking Fund Talent Chairman Diane Peters. "(The show) turned out real well … A lot of people came and stayed the whole night."

Corey Tackmann, KWAD-AM radio personality, takes a break from hosting the 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Radiothon to perform a holiday song for the audience. Elizabeth Vierkant / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Tables were packed by concert attendees all evening long, listening to their fellow community members share their musical talent for a good cause. All night, community members listening to the program on KWAD radio called in their monetary pledges while others dropped them off in person.

The money raised goes toward the Empty Stocking Fund, a nonprofit that supplies families in need with meals and children's gifts for Christmas. Last year, the fund was able to help 228 families receive meals and 618 children receive gifts. The recommendations — made by county human services and public health, school counselors, MAHUBE-OTWA and area ministerial associations — for families and children who receive assistance remain confidential and anonymous.

The Empty Stocking Fund — led by committee members Kelly Wong, Missy Steelhammer, Britanie Rentz and Nicole White — serves community families throughout the Wadena, Todd and Otter Tail counties. This includes the cities of Wadena, Deer Creek, Bluffton, Menahga, Sebeka, Verndale, Bertha and Hewitt.

The Northern Lights Chorale, directed by Gary Stennes and accompanied by Marge Kunnuen, sings Christmas carols for the audience at the 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Radiothon. Elizabeth Vierkant / Wadena Pioneer Journal

By the end of Wednesday evening, Diane Peters said the fund was able to raise about $11,700 for families in need. This number isn't final, however, as many donations also tend to come in during the days following the show. Even though the holiday music program is over, donations for the Empty Stocking Fund can be sent and received year-round at P.O. Box 543, Wadena, MN 56482. Donations can also be dropped off to Kelly Wong at Magnifi Financial.

The Wadena community has a long tradition of giving through this show — 2022 marking its 96th year. December is the season for giving, and everyone makes sure to live up to that line.

Kaylin Lupkes, Miss Wadena's second princess, sings "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé at the 96th Annual Empty Stocking Fund Talent Radiothon. Elizabeth Vierkant / Wadena Pioneer Journal

"(I'd like to) thank all the performers and all the people that came out to watch the program throughout the night," Diane Peters said to the Wadena-area community. "I'd like to just thank everyone. The support and donations are overwhelming. I'd also like to thank the radio station for having us; it's nice if people can't make it in person."

For more information on the Wadena Empty Stocking Fund, visit their Facebook Page, @wadenaemptystocking, or call 218-260-4433.

Keep an eye out; the next Empty Stocking Talent Radiothon will be back in just one year.