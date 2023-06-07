Historical society to seek Sourcewell grant to repurpose hospital building

WADENA — The Wadena County Historical Society is hoping Christmas will come a little earlier this year in the form of a Sourcewell grant.

The nonprofit society will make a pitch to the Staples-based service cooperative and other local nonprofits on Wednesday, June 14, in an effort to secure a $75,000 grant.

“I'm working on ideas for repurposing the Wesley Building once the hospital is out of there. And that's something I've been working on with the Wadena County Historical Society for several years,” said Lina Belar, director of the society.

The historical society would like the historic building in Wadena maintained for “a public purpose that will reflect positively on the original builders and its use as a public institution that benefited the community for many years.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





“The hospital had come to me a couple of years ago asking me if would I be interested in the building,” Belar said of the Astera Health-maintained building before the health care provider relocated to a new facility along U.S. Highway 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The building “embodies the qualities of permanence, stability and importance in the community … and could be a major contribution to the health and welfare of the community in new ways for many years to come,” according to a society pamphlet about repurposing the building.

“It's a beautiful building but it was a big building,” Belar said. “And so I thought to think a little bit broader: Who else could use it? How could it really be helpful to the community?”

The society and Northern Lights Library Network are collaborating on a project that includes the development of a regional workshop championing the transition of rural communities toward diversification, innovation, preservation and culture as they move to the future.

“There is a lot of art and culture in the area that’s not really terribly well recognized,” Belar said. “The grant is not going to start any construction work. It's a planning grant … for using that building as an archive for the art and culture of the area.”

The nonprofit society hopes to preserve the significant artistic expression of our time by showcasing the poets and authors of this region in the building on Jefferson Street because “artists and arts organizations are the couriers of culture for this area of rural Minnesota.”

The Wadena County Historical Society is located on Jefferson Street near the El Mariachi Mexican restaurant in Wadena. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Poets are the ones who tell our stories for future generations,” Belar said.

One proposal is to repurpose the Wesley Hospital Building into a multiuse building for the humanities and the arts. Theater groups, playwrights and actors could rent a fully-equipped playhouse to develop their productions.

“It was the original hospital for the area before the turn of the century,” Belar said of the Wesley Hospital Building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another idea for repurposing the building is to create spaces where artists can create and display their artworks. Yet another preliminary repurposing idea by the society would be to transform the space into a heritage and cultural center with immersive exhibits.

Lillian Norman Contributed / Lillian Norman

“For many people and their families, the Wesley Hospital Building is a remembrance of the joy of new life. For others, it recalls a place of treatment and comfort,” according to Belar and Lillian Norman, a Lead for Minnesota fellow working with the Wadena Development Authority.

Sourcewell does not select at Wednesday’s event the projects to be funded; local nonprofit leaders do. Eligible applicants will present their proposed projects to representatives from area nonprofit organizations who can then ask questions and rank projects for funding.

Voting is open to the staff, volunteers and board members of local nonprofits in the region. The programs with the most votes will go to the Sourcewell Board of Directors for final approval.