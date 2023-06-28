Highway 10 expansion project layout approved by Wadena City Council, but rejected by MnDOT

WADENA — The Wadena City Council met on Tuesday, June 13 at City Hall to approve one of the two layout designs for the Highway 10 expansion project, but ultimately the approved layout was rejected by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

An email from city administrator Kim Schroeder stated that “The city was unaware of this. The city felt there were not significant enough changes to warrant an additional meeting with the council, ultimately, alterations along the entire project are still possible, and subject to change.”

The Highway 10 lane expansion project is set to begin in 2025 and will improve six miles of Highway 10 from west of Wadena at 620th Avenue in Otter Tail County, to east of Wadena at Oink Joint Road/140th Street in Wadena County.

According to MnDOT’s website, the new concepts aim to further improve access to Highway 10 and address safety concerns as travelers enter the city from the west or east at high speeds. The estimated cost of the project is $35 million.

“MnDOT may make adjustments, changes, or alterations based on upcoming discussions and negotiations between MnDOT and the property owners,” said Schroeder.

Copy of design layout submitted to MnDOT

Prior to the meeting, the city sent out a letter with a project status update to residents and business owners. The letter commended business and property owners on the level of professionalism and understanding they have shown throughout the process. The public was encouraged to attend the meeting, and to reach out to the council members and city staff to share which layout they would like to see submitted to MnDOT.

Although no public hearing was scheduled at the meeting to discuss the Highway 10 project design layout options, Mayor Deiss provided time for impacted business owners to speak. Many business owners whose property would be directly affected by the layout decision attended the meeting and addressed the council.

Tom Paper from Wadena Hide and Fur addressed the council urging them to support Version 2, Layout 2 with the full access between Merickel and Wadena Hide and Fur.

“We support the idea of a full access to Merickel and us (Wadena Hide and Fur) as there is a lot more traffic coming in," Paper said, "and I do think that in the best of worlds — if we could convince MnDOT to have multiple accesses on the highway giving multiple access points to all of the businesses — that would be the best outcome. I know that it would take an effort to convince MnDOT, but I think it’s a worthwhile effort.”

Jason Merickel from Merickel Lumber and Ace Hardware also addressed the council. “I know you guys have to decide on the future of the city from both a residential and business standpoint, but regardless if our family business goes away, as you know nothing goes forever, I know the city still wants to have an attractive commercial property there, one that is accessible.”

Mayor Deiss and council members noted the difficulties that go into a project of this scope and that they ultimately want what is best for the city, community members and business owners.

“The way I look at this overall, no matter what option we select, businesses and the community are still going to survive,” said council member Jessie Gibbs. “There is no true right answer and I want to thank everyone for coming out and making their voices heard.”

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

Additional information regarding the Highway 10 expansion project can be found on MnDOT’s website and on the city of Wadena’s website.