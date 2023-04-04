50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only.
Heart transplant recipient raises flag and awareness for organ donation during ceremony at Astera Health

John Hart, a heart transplant recipient in October, spoke about the importance of organ donation during a flag-raising ceremony at Astera Health on April 4.

John Hart, who suffered sudden onset heart failure several years ago, spoke about the importance of organ donation during a speech at Astera Health.
Today at 2:39 PM

WADENA — Braving an impending snowstorm, a small crowd gathered in the commons of the new Astera Health Campus on April 4 to hear from a heart transplant recipient about the importance of organ donation, according to a news release from Astera Health.

John Hart, who suffered sudden onset heart failure several years ago, encouraged everyone to become a donor because they could save a life.

"It’s unbelievable to me that I wouldn’t be here for my daughter," said Hart, during the event.

Hart said he woke up, after passing out, at a hospital in Minneapolis and surgeons had added a ventricle pump (LVAD) to his heart that would make the organ function normally.

However, after five years, he said, an alert system notified him of an electrical problem with the pump and he was added to the transplant list. He received a heart transplant in October 2022.

At the end of the ceremony, Hart and others raised the Donate Life flag outside the hospital as a symbol of the benefits of organ donation.

Donate Life is a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing the number of organ donors. April has been designated as National Donate Life Month with health care facilities around the nation participating in a flag-raising ceremony like the one organized by Astera Health, according to the news release.

John Hart, who suffered sudden onset heart failure several years ago, raised the Donate Life flag at Astera Health on April 4, 2023.
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
