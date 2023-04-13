Green Island Preserve offers new, free spring-summer activities

You don’t have to go far to get in touch with nature.

Green Island Preserve is a 60-acre “urban forest” on the northern edge of Wadena. And the privately owned property will offer a number of new and free family-friendly activities this spring.

“It is actually our family home. But as private property, it is open and accessible to the community at all times,” said Kent Scheer, who owns Green Island Preserve with his wife, Vicki Chepulis.

Green Island Preserve is available for quiet outdoor activities such as strolling, birdwatching, picnics, kicksledding and more. It features outdoor sculptures, gardens, fruiting trees and shrubs, and a meditation hut, among other things.

“We have a lot of new things that have developed out here, and I wanted to get the word out. Otherwise, people will not be aware of them,” Scheer said. “Pretty much everything that we do here – except perhaps some classes offered by independents – is a free family activity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Students look at sculptures on display at Green Island during their outing.

The couple has created a natural wonderland for contemplation, meditation and relaxation by repurposing his childhood home and family farm. Trails adorned with art, orchards, wildflowers, and a Kuti – a special hut dedicated to meditation – await visitors to this hidden gem.

“It’s offered for the community to increase interest in outdoor recreation, especially for children and for young families,” Scheer said of Green Island Preserve. “Its purpose is to introduce families and children to the outdoors and improve environmental awareness.”

New this spring are six art stations at Green Island Preserve, where visitors can create brass rubbings of things found in nature such as butterflies, birds and leaves.

Brass rubbing plaque at Green Island Preserve.<br/> Contributed / Kent Scheer

“You can just take a piece of paper and lay them over the plaque. And then with a crayon, you create a rubbing, which if it's done carefully, is attractive enough to be sort of a piece of artwork that you could hang on the wall,” Scheer said.

Scheer said classes will be offered at the Wadena City Library sometime this spring and summer to instruct people on how to create the brass rubbings at Green Island Preserve, which take little time and effort to create a poor rubbing, and practice and care to create a good copy.

“They are just to increase children's attentiveness to their surroundings but to also give young families a very unusual activity that they can do while they're visiting out here,” Scheer said of the new brass rubbing stations at Green Island Preserve.

Benches are scattered throughout Green Island Preserve to provide an opportunity to sit and relax to experience "forest therapy." Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

Forest therapy is another new offering the Green Island Preserve is promoting.

“We are one of only a handful of designated and planned forest therapy locations in the state,” Scheer said of the movement of understanding the importance of forests in green spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest therapy can be defined as “a research-based framework for supporting healing and wellness through immersion in forests and other natural environments.”

“We are now a forest therapy site,” Scheer said. “The idea is that trees in a forest give off volatile organic compounds into the air surrounding them that, when they are inhaled by people, have a positive impact on physiology and psychology.”

Scheer said to reap the full benefits of forest therapy or immersion of one’s self in a forest, it needs to be a slow, meditative walk, so adults and young adults are best suited for the activity.

“The whole point is to spend as much time as you can to breathe in this air and also absorb the surroundings and so it's a very much a slowing-down process,” Scheer said. “Forest therapy walks can start pretty much as soon as we have a real spring that has dried out a little bit.”

Scheer credits the Lamson Family Trust, which is supported by the First Congregational United Church of Christ, for financial support that makes Green Island Preserve’s new offerings free.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:







“We also achieved designation as a sort of fourth-level arboretum,” Scheer said. “The purpose of an arboretum is to educate people about the importance of trees … and there is an arboretum accrediting society that one can apply to.”

Opening up the privately-owned land allowed people to venture into the forested area in daylight hours to lawfully enjoy the trail system that winds through pine trees, deciduous forests and lowlands filled with cattails, sumac and chest-deep grasses, which hopefully will build respect for nature.

“People will be able to find some signs out here identifying different species of trees. And then a QR code will take them to much more in-depth information so that they can really learn about these different varieties of trees, their impact on our environments, their use or their value,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wild turkeys take a stroll at Green Island Preserve, an official wildlife sanctuary. Contributed / Kent Scheer

Scheer added that Green Island Preserve is now officially a wildlife sanctuary that was accredited by a national organization.

“The purpose is to allow wildlife full rights to live their lives here without being molested or harmed,” Scheer said. “It’s an opportunity – if sometimes families are very quiet – to see deer and turkeys and maybe even a fox that they wouldn't be able to see otherwise.”

FRANK LEE is a features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .