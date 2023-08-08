Green Island in Wadena to host flower walk Aug. 13

WADENA — The public is invited to experience The Flower Walk at Green Island in Wadena on Sunday, Aug. 13. This open house-style event will be available from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and is the creation of flower enthusiast and grower Shauna Loxtercamp of Osakis, Minnesota.

Participants will stroll through a pathway highlighted with locally grown cut flowers. Flowers of all sorts will be featured, including several varieties of sunflowers, lilies, zinnia, lisianthus, amaranth, celosia, rudbeckia, blanket-flower and Minnesota native flowers.

Many of the flowers are grown by various flower farmers in the region with many grown by Loxtercamp in her Osakis gardens. In addition, Flower Walk participants will have the opportunity to read flower-inspired poetry, learn about the role of flowers in history, as well as their significance in healing modalities.

Everyone is invited to create their own mandala, composed of cut flowers and natural elements found on their walk. Each person attending is invited to select a cut flower to take home free of charge.

Loxtercamp is part of the Five Wings Arts Council's Artists Working in Community Cohort. This is a group of local artists who seek to collaborate with community organizations to creatively address pressing issues in our lives.

Loxtercamp says her passions in life are flowers, nature, art and family. Fortunately, she gets a chance to experience each of those every day of her life. She strives to create a sense of awe and wonder as she brings her audience closer to nature. She is a mother of three and the wife of Andy.

Green Island is a reforested green space located in the north commercial district of Wadena at 850 Scheer Drive NE. This nature and art sanctuary provides a large expanse of urban forest trails, gardens and outdoor sculpture that is open to the public, free of charge.

Here the public may experience StoryWalks, Poetry Walk, bird watching and self-guided forest therapy trails. Green Island exists to provide a safe place for people to connect to their essential selves through art and nature; uplifting their spirits and imagination, and deepening their awareness of, and commitment to, their own health and the health of the natural environment.

This event is made possible, in part, from a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council with funds from the McKnight Foundation.

For further information, contact Vicki Chepulis at 701-200-1375 or vchepulis@gmail.com.

