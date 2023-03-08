Grassroots assembly: Township supervisors ready for Township Day March 14

WADENA — Rural residents from across Wadena County will be gathering at their respective town halls to participate in the annual Township Day across Minnesota on Tuesday, March 14.

In Wadena Township, voters will have to decide between candidates Brad Kempe and Jan Pexsa who are both running for a supervisor position on the town board, said Trisha Kraemer, town clerk for Wadena Township.

"We do have a contest this year," said Kraemer. "It's been quite a long time since two people ran."

Elections are not the only things on the agenda for the annual Wadena Township meeting, she said, adding, that Wadena Township was able to secure some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for road maintenance and culvert replacement, so the supervisors will be deciding how best to appropriate those federal dollars with input from the residents.

She also said the company that contracts with the township does good work and lays at least 3,000 yards of new gravel every year throughout the township.

"There is a big culvert that needs to be replaced within the next couple of years, I don't know if we're going to do that this year, or not," said Kraemer. "But, ditches, the trees in some of the ditches, they really need to be attended to."

Nate VanOrsdel, town clerk for Leaf River Township, said his township will also be trying to address the wilderness-state of their roadside ditches in 2023.

"A lot of our ditches have accumulated into mature trees," said VanOrsdel. "We're looking at that. We're looking at upping the levy a little bit."

He said the township levy hasn't moved more than a few thousand dollars, if at all, in recent years. This year, Leaf River Township plans to raise an additional $11,500 from the levy to begin working on their ditch problems, among other issues.

Most of their town leadership was new this past year, he said, and they all learned a lot about the operating at the most local form of government.

"We've got four new board members, so it's been kind of a hectic year with general and primary elections and trying to get all of that straightened out," said VanOrsdel. "Not having anyone there with any experience, we got the treasurer, me as a clerk, two new supervisors and we're working on it."

Another focus for Leaf River Township, he said, is going to be implementing a 10-year plan for road maintenance, which the township has gotten away from in recent years.

"We're trying to get on the 10-year rotation for our roads," said VanOrsdel. "We'd do two to three miles of new gravel on the roads and, after 10 years, we should be ready to start back at mile one."

Trisha Kraemer said the annual township meeting is one of the most democratic forms of government because things are voted on right there at the meeting.

"To have (residents) input, I think, is essential," she said. "I think it's a great thing to have people come, and if they are not happy with things, that's a good time to let people know so they can change it."

She continued: "(The annual town hall) is where every person has a voice. Everyone has a chance to say what they want to say and it directly affects the people that you live with and where you live."

According to a Minnesota Association of Townships news release, 1,777 townships, affecting more than 918,000 Minnesota residents, will be holding their annual meetings on March 14. Townships were the original form of government in the state, which dates back to the 1800s when Congress ordered a survey that divided the Minnesota territory into 36-square-mile tracts of land.