Get to know the candidates for Miss Wadena 2023

WADENA — Five girls are competing in this year's Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, June 25 at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. The theme for this year’s event is “Be Someone’s Hero,” and each contestant will showcase their talents to compete for the crown. But before you vote for your favorite, get to know each of the candidates.

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Isabelle Larson Contributed / Abby Harrison

Isabelle Larson is sponsored by The Uptown and is the daughter of Stephanie and Jesse Larson. Isabelle’s talents include dancing and choreography. She’ll be performing a choreographed dance to the song, “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain. Isabelle will graduate in 2024 and plans to attend a four-year university to obtain a degree in biology. In her free time she enjoys health and fitness activities, shopping and baking.

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Zoe Curtis Contributed / Abby Harrison

Zoe Curtis is sponsored by Greiman's and McDonald’s and is the daughter of Doug and Michelle Curtis. Zoe’s talent is painting. She is a 2023 graduate and will attend Iowa Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny, Iowa, to study elementary education. Her hobbies include swimming, biking, rollerblading, being outside, camping, animals and being with friends and family. She said she also enjoys working with kids and anything church related.

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Anna Guo Submitted Photo / Abby Harrison

Anna Guo is sponsored by Four Seas Buffet and is the daughter of Ying Lin and Faquin Guo. Anna’s talent is singing and she will perform a piece called “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars. Anna is set to graduate in 2024 and plans to attend a four-year university after graduation. She enjoys singing, drawing, dancing, traveling, reading, rollerblading and learning about true crime.

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Macie Moore Contributed / Abby Harrison

Macie Moore is sponsored by Moore Sensational Looks and Rompers Daycare. She is the daughter of Kelsey and Jason Moore and her talent will be contemporary jazz dance. She will perform to a dance remix by Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus. Macie will graduate in 2024 and plans to attend college for a medical degree. In her free time she enjoys hunting, being at the lake and spending time with family and friends.

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Madelyn Gallant Contributed / Abby Harrison

Madelyn Gallant is sponsored by Pizza Ranch and FunZone Arcade. She is the daughter of Norm and Mandy Gallant and her talent is singing. Madelyn will be singing a “Journey to the Past” from "Anastasia the Musical" with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Madelyn graduated this spring and will attend Northland College in Thief River to wrestle and pursue a degree in exercise science. In her free time she enjoys making art, working out, wrestling, being at the lake, reading and hanging out with her friends.

Little attendants from left to right: Breah Snyder (2023), Eleanor Hutson (2023), Malia Olson (2023), Gabby Kern (2022), Aada Putikka (2023) and Jaidyn Kern (2023). Contributed / Abby Harrison

The 2023 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant is Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Advance tickets are $5 and door tickets are $6. Tickets are available at Thrifty White Drug, Wadena State Bank in Wadena or tickets can be purchased from any of the contestants.