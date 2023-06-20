Get lost among the trees at Green Island Preserve for better health

WADENA — Walk among the trees of Green Island Preserve in Wadena and you just might find yourself feeling better.

“The techniques of forest therapy bring proven benefits for mental and physical health through structured activity among trees,” according to Kent Scheer, co-owner of Green Island Preserve with his wife Vicki Chepulis.

Motz Studios of Minneapolis will lead an introduction to forest therapy techniques on a walk at Green Island Preserve from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, with talks about its research-proven benefits and pointers for teachers, health care workers and parents. Pre-registration is required.

“However, we have a setup here for self-guided forest therapy,” Scheer said. “We just finished it. There is a self-guided trail for forest therapy out at Green Island now open — open to the public in the community — and that's a little bit separate from the workshop actually.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





Green Island Preserve is a 60-acre parcel of land owned by the couple whose stewardship of the land includes creating a space where the public is invited to enjoy the peace and beauty of a carefully cultivated space for experiencing nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Educators and health care workers in particular are on the frontlines of care — physical and intellectual — for our families, friends and neighbors. These same workers are also reaching their limits — physically and mentally,” according to David Motzenbecker, founder of Motz Studios Forest Bathing Experiences.

Scheer and his wife created a natural wonderland for contemplation, meditation and relaxation by repurposing his childhood home and family farm. Art, orchards, wildflowers and a Kuti — a special hut dedicated to meditation — await visitors to his “urban forest.

“First off, we had Motz Studios of Minneapolis, which is a certified forest therapy guide and landscaper, come up and lay out a trail,” Scheer said.

Green Island Preserve is available for quiet outdoor activities such as strolling, birdwatching, picnics, kicksledding and more.

Motzenbecker described forest therapy as “an effective way of fostering a positive sense of mental, physical and spiritual health in a completely unique way … low-impact, slow and relaxing.”

“As one of the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy’s ‘Top Five’ global walk leaders, our walks have benefitted over 1,295 Minnesotans since 2018, bringing them true moments of calm, focus and balance,” Motzenbecker claimed.

Forest therapy is the Japanese art of “Shinrin Yoku”, translated as “taking in the forest air with all the senses.” One big benefit of this outdoor mindfulness practice is addressing burnout via reduced stress, according to Motzenbecker.

“You can walk the trail. And then every so often there's a station that talks about the ‘invitations’ you could do at that point,” Scheer said of the spaced-out posts that invite trail users to slow down and take in the environment for at least 20 minutes before heading to the next post.

ADVERTISEMENT

A turkey walks along Green Island Preserve's therapy trail among the pine trees in Wadena. Contributed / Green Island Preserve

“Multiple studies have confirmed that spending as little as 20 minutes in the forest can instigate many positive physiological changes … a substantial reduction in the stress hormone cortisol and blood pressure,” according to a Motz Studios brochure.

“If you go and you spend quiet time in a forest, if you sit along the stream, if you absorb the sunlight coming through the trees, you just feel calmer and you just feel better when you leave,” Scheer said.

Scheer credits the Lamson Family Trust, which is supported by the First Congregational United Church of Christ, for financial support that makes Green Island Preserve’s new offerings like forest therapy possible.

The Motz Studios workshop size is limited to 15 and costs $50. Spots are on a first-come, first-served basis. To inquire if spots are available and enroll in Saturday’s workshop, email kentscheer@outlook.com .

Self-guided forest therapy walks among the pine trees of Green Island Preserve are also available. Green Island Preserve is located at 850 Scheer Drive on the northern edge of Wadena. It is open daily to the public, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.