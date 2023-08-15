Full stomachs and plenty of shucked corn at the 56th annual Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed

WADENA — The annual Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed cruised into its 56th year in classic Rotarian style, with volunteers shucking hundreds of ears of corn in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 10.

From left: Julie Bushinger, Lisa Graba-Meech, Becky Nemeth, and Naomi Plautz were on-site at Burlington Northern Park to help shuck hundreds of ears of corn for the annual Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Rotary members, community members and the Boy Scouts lent a helping hand to ensure the corn was ready for the big event that took place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park.

The annual event is the Wadena Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year, with the community looking forward to eating fresh corn on the cob and fried chicken. The funds raised go toward scholarship donations and a wide range of community needs.

From left: Andrea and James Seelhammer alongside Julie Bushinger served corn on the cob to community members for the annual Corn and Chicken Feed fundraiser hosted by the Wadena Rotary Club. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

This year, the club awarded six $1000 scholarships to graduating Wadena-Deer Creek seniors. Additional funds distributed by the Rotary Club went to the BIO Girls program, Red River Veterans, Wadena-Deer Creek schools, the Miss Wadena pageant, United Way, the city of Wadena and Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few.