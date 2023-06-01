99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Friends of the Wadena City Library to host June Jubilee book sale

The sale will take place outside, under the drive-through canopy of the future Wadena City Library building (210 First St. SW) on June 9 from noon to 6 p.m., and June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Wadena City Sign
Pioneer Journal file photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 1:30 PM

WADENA — The Friends of the Wadena City Library are hosting a used book sale during June Jubilee Weekend on Friday, June 9 from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The sale will take place outside, under the drive-through canopy of the future Wadena City Library building (210 First St. SW).

Free-will donations will be accepted instead of charging per item. Unfortunately, the Friends cannot accept book donations at this time.

News Staff
By News Staff
Perham Focus newsroom
What To Read Next
Lakeshirts.JPG
Local
Lakeshirts wins top award from Better Business Bureau
June 01, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Two hurt in car-pickup truck crash on Hwy 10 near New York Mills
May 31, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
1616030+fire.jpg
Local
Multiple agencies fight grass fire south of Nimrod on Tuesday
May 31, 2023 10:27 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: June 1 edition
June 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Train derailment.jpg
Minnesota
Cleanup from derailed train near Lancaster, Minn., may take days; emergency manager reports 'no leaking'
June 01, 2023 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
"The Little Mermaid" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake makes a splash in theaters
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Miss Wadena 2022 (edited).jpg
Local
Miss Wadena Pageant is set for June 25
May 30, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  News Staff