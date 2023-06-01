Friends of the Wadena City Library to host June Jubilee book sale

WADENA — The Friends of the Wadena City Library are hosting a used book sale during June Jubilee Weekend on Friday, June 9 from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The sale will take place outside, under the drive-through canopy of the future Wadena City Library building (210 First St. SW).

Free-will donations will be accepted instead of charging per item. Unfortunately, the Friends cannot accept book donations at this time.