Free forest therapy workshop offered at Green Island Preserve

WADENA — Get lost among the trees and find yourself at Green Island Preserve in Wadena.

Motz Studios of Minneapolis will lead a free forestry workshop at Green Island Preserve from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 15. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

“The First Congregational United Church of Christ and the Lamson Family Trust of Wadena offered to support the full cost for a core group of 12 … educators, mental health and hospital staff, caregivers and community wellness support of any kind,” Kent Scheer said.

“There will also be a separate conversation about the chemistry of forest therapy and the decades of scientific research and trials which have proven it is reality rather than the latest cool internet myth.”

Scheer and his wife created a natural wonderland for contemplation, meditation and relaxation by repurposing his childhood home and family farm. Art, orchards, wildflowers and a Kuti — a special hut dedicated to meditation — await visitors to his “urban forest.”

“I realized that these unique calming and focusing exercises might be very good for minds that are distracted, depressed or simply challenged by life,” he said of the posts that invite the trail user to slow down and take in the environment for at least 20 minutes before moving along.

Scheer is co-owner of Green Island Preserve, a 60-acre parcel of land owned by the couple whose stewardship of the land includes creating a space where the public is invited to enjoy the peace and beauty of a carefully cultivated space for experiencing nature

“The guided walk and instruction will be given by landscape architect David Motzenbecker of Motz Studios, Minneapolis,” Scheer said. “David designed the Green Island self-guided path and the Invitations suggested for reflective moments, plus others in parks around the state.”

Green Island Preserve's forest therapy path is located between the pine trees of Wadena's "urban forest." Contributed / Green Island Preserve

Motzenbecker described forest therapy as “an effective way of fostering a positive sense of mental, physical and spiritual health in a completely unique way … low-impact, slow and relaxing.”

“The air in large groups of trees is saturated with chemicals such as limonene, pinene and many more,” Scheer said. “These work changes in our bodies which cause a sense of increased calm and well-being as well as heightening some cancer-fighting abilities.”

Forest therapy is the Japanese art of “Shinrin Yoku”, translated as “taking in the forest air with all the senses.” One big benefit of this outdoor mindfulness practice is addressing burnout via reduced stress, according to Motzenbecker.

“Forest therapy introduces methods for prolonging your stay by slowing down very, very dramatically and refocusing your attention on the overlooked,” Scheer said.

“Multiple studies have confirmed that spending as little as 20 minutes in the forest can instigate many positive physiological changes … a substantial reduction in the stress hormone cortisol and blood pressure,” according to a Motz Studios brochure.

“We have many mental health service agencies in our area, as well as counseling centers and group homes, so I hope to get staff introduced to this novel approach which may become useful to them,” Scheer said.

The Motz Studios workshop size is normally limited to 15 and costs $50 to participate to reimburse the certified guide/instructor for travel and time. But the Sept. 15 workshop will be free and intended for educators, mental health and hospital staff, and caregivers.

“Also, you can only find this opportunity near the Twin Cities and almost never this far from a major metro area … and the cost can be much higher depending on the location, the group and the individual guide,” Scheer said.

Green Island Preserve is located at 850 Scheer Drive on the northern edge of Wadena. It is open daily to the public, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Spots for the Sept. 15 workshop are on a first-come, first-served basis. To inquire if spots are available and enroll in the workshop, email kentscheer@outlook.com .

“The ongoing purpose is to slow the mind and redirect it to the awareness we always filter out during daily life,” Scheer said. “All this is basically about giving the trees enough time to do their beneficial work on our bodies through their volatile organic compounds.”

Self-guided forest therapy walks among the pine trees of Green Island Preserve are also available. Green Island Preserve is located at 850 Scheer Drive on the northern edge of Wadena. It is open daily to the public, free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

