Frazee man accused of threatening to shoot woman and shoot up Lakeshirts in Detroit Lakes

According to court records, on Jan. 17 the woman reported that a man “was very upset with her,” and had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
January 18, 2023 05:39 PM
DETROIT LAKES — A rural Frazee man is accused of threatening to show up at Lakeshirts and shoot a woman who works there as well as shooting up her workplace.

Robert Allen Pary, 64, of rural Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to court records, on Jan. 17 the woman called police to report that a man “was very upset with her,” and had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”

Officers were told that Pary had guns in a locked cabinet, and the woman was crying, shaking and scared. The police officer advised Lakeshirts to go into a lockdown until the suspect could be located. Pary was pulled over in his pickup truck and arrested by another officer. He “admitted he said he would shoot up the place,” meaning the building where the victim worked, according to the criminal complaint.

On Jan. 18, Pary appeared before District Judge Michelle W. Lawson, who set bond at $25,000 without any conditions, or cash bail at $500 or bond at $5,000, with conditions that include no contact with the victim, no trespassing at Lakeshirts, no use of drugs or alcohol, and no use or possession of firearms or dangerous weapons.

His next court appearance is set for Jan. 30.

