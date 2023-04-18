Folkestad family wishes honored by Wadena City Council

WADENA — The Wadena City Council approved giving naming rights to the family that donated land for a new park on the east side of town. The Folkestad family donated land for the park and also pitched an idea for a park sign.

During the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, April 11, the council was informed members of the Folkestad family visited with city employees in the past few weeks. Their vision for the park sign included a large flat stone that measured about 48 inches. The stone would stand on one edge and be placed at the park entrance. Engraved into the stone would be the names Roger and Marie Folkestad.

The cost for the stone and etching was estimated at $1,500. The Folkestad family had donated $10,000 for park development, and asked a portion of those funds be used to pay for making the sign.

The park plan is also being discussed. At the council’s March meeting, a green light was given to apply for a matching grant with the Department of Natural Resources to create a nature trail. Read more here .

