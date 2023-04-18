99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Folkestad family wishes honored by Wadena City Council

Large stone with the names of Roger and Marie Folkestad to be placed at park entrance.

trail c.jpg
The Wadena City Council approved applying for a matching grant from the Department of Natural Resources to help pay for trail construction in the proposed Folkestad Park.
Contributed / Wadena City Council
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:09 AM

WADENA — The Wadena City Council approved giving naming rights to the family that donated land for a new park on the east side of town. The Folkestad family donated land for the park and also pitched an idea for a park sign.

During the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, April 11, the council was informed members of the Folkestad family visited with city employees in the past few weeks. Their vision for the park sign included a large flat stone that measured about 48 inches. The stone would stand on one edge and be placed at the park entrance. Engraved into the stone would be the names Roger and Marie Folkestad.

The cost for the stone and etching was estimated at $1,500. The Folkestad family had donated $10,000 for park development, and asked a portion of those funds be used to pay for making the sign.

The park plan is also being discussed. At the council’s March meeting, a green light was given to apply for a matching grant with the Department of Natural Resources to create a nature trail. Read more here .

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
Wadena Airport.jpg
Local
Airport beacon project approved, cost expected to reduce from almost $200,000 to $10,000
April 18, 2023 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
2023 Wadena County Dairy Princess banquet
Local
Wadena County Dairy Association crowns new princesses
April 18, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
"Air" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Air’ delves into backstory of Jordan’s iconic Nike sneakers
April 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Baseball: Wolverines outshine Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale in first doubleheader of 2023 season
April 18, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Prep
Track and field: The Wolverine girls secure a top-10 team finish, boys have 4 top-10 finishes
April 18, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Caleb Neal
Local
Verndale Future Farmers of America member competes for top award
April 18, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Hinkley Grand Casino boxing ring.jpg
Sports
Central Minnesota Boxing Team competes at Upper Midwest Golden Gloves Tournament
April 17, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli