Fire destroys shed, tractor in rural Clitherall

No injuries were reported in a shed fire that also destroyed a small tractor at a residence in rural Clitherall Tuesday morning.

The 16-foot by 30-foot shed, owned by Edward Stans, 79, was fully engulfed in flames, with nobody around, when the fire was reported at 9:51 a.m., according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. No dollar amount on the loss was available.

The fire appeared to have started near a wood stove in the shed, which was a total loss along with the tractor and other contents of the shed. Firefighters from Vining, Millerville and Parkers Prairie respond to the scene, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.