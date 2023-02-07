Fire destroys shed, tractor in rural Clitherall
The 16-foot by 30-foot shed, owned by Edward Stans, 79, was fully engulfed in flames, with nobody around, when the fire was initially reported at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday.
We are part of The Trust Project.
No injuries were reported in a shed fire that also destroyed a small tractor at a residence in rural Clitherall Tuesday morning.
The 16-foot by 30-foot shed, owned by Edward Stans, 79, was fully engulfed in flames, with nobody around, when the fire was reported at 9:51 a.m., according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. No dollar amount on the loss was available.
The fire appeared to have started near a wood stove in the shed, which was a total loss along with the tractor and other contents of the shed. Firefighters from Vining, Millerville and Parkers Prairie respond to the scene, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
The caller reported 26 goats were inside the barn at the time of the fire. The livestock were also lost, according to a Wadena County emergency dispatch report.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.
The driver of the SUV was taken by private vehicle to the hospital for neck pain. The driver of the passenger car was checked and released by EMS.
Fire departments were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries were reported. The fire is believed to have started because of a mechanical issue with the vehicle.