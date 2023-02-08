99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fire destroys large shop being used as a sawmill near Deer Creek

Because of the size of the building, fire departments in Bluffton, Henning, Hewitt and Wadena provided mutual aid to Deer Creek firefighters.

1616030+fire.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
February 08, 2023 03:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — No injuries were reported in a large shop fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a building near Deer Creek that was being used as an Amish sawmill.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when the first Otter Tail County deputy arrived at the scene on the 60000 block of Otter Tail County Highway 50. The fire was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Deer Creek Fire Department.

Because of the size of the building, fire departments in Bluffton, Henning, Hewitt, and Wadena provided mutual aid. Also assisting the Deer Creek Fire Department at the scene were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Ambulance.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours. Due to the building collapsing, an excavator was brought in to assist with removal of metal.

The building was a total loss, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist with determining the origin and cause of the blaze.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire is under investigation by the Deer Creek Fire Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

Related Topics: FIRESWADENADEER CREEK
News Staff
By News Staff
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
What To Read Next
Bill Stearns (far left), Murlyn Kreklau, Mike Weyer, Ron Noon and Jon Kangas of the Wadena County Board of Commissioners discuss official county government business on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Local
Wadena County Board votes on updating HVAC system at courthouse
The Wadena County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Feb. 7 on a county project to update the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system at the county courthouse.
February 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
LetterToEditor (1).png
Letters
Letter: Minnesota's new abortion law is an absolute disgrace
Killing a baby is a fundamental right? A necessary right? May God be with those illiterate people who believe that.
February 08, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Elaine Byman, Wadena
IMG_9592 (2).JPG
Local
Rosie's chili wins inaugural cook-off at Detroit Mountain
The chili recipe of Rosie Bekkerus, a longtime cook at Detroit Mountain dating back to the 1950s, won first place in the inaugural chili cook-off hosted at the Mountain on Feb. 4.
February 08, 2023 06:55 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
School board photo edited.jpg
Local
School board hears results of listening sessions with staff, students and community members
Two of four reports were presented; two more will be presented on Monday, Feb. 13.
February 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks