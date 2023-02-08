Fire destroys large shop being used as a sawmill near Deer Creek

WADENA — No injuries were reported in a large shop fire early Wednesday morning that destroyed a building near Deer Creek that was being used as an Amish sawmill.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when the first Otter Tail County deputy arrived at the scene on the 60000 block of Otter Tail County Highway 50. The fire was reported at 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Deer Creek Fire Department.

Because of the size of the building, fire departments in Bluffton, Henning, Hewitt, and Wadena provided mutual aid. Also assisting the Deer Creek Fire Department at the scene were the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Ambulance.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours. Due to the building collapsing, an excavator was brought in to assist with removal of metal.

The building was a total loss, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to assist with determining the origin and cause of the blaze.

The fire is under investigation by the Deer Creek Fire Department, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.