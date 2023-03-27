Fatal car-semi crash reported Monday near Wadena

WADENA — A fatal car-semi crash was reported on Highway 71 near Wadena in Leaf River Township Monday by the State Patrol.

A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling north on Highway 71, and a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Leaf River Road. They collided at the intersection.

Two Motley, Minnesota, women, ages 58 and 67, were in the Nissan.

Information on both of them will be released at 6 p.m. on March 30, according to the State Patrol. Airbags deployed in the Nissan.

The driver of the semi, Roman Polusmak, 27, of Olympia, Washington, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved.

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday on dry pavement at the intersection of Highway 71 and Leaf River Road in Wadena County.

Wadena firefighters, police and medical personnel assisted the State Patrol at the scene.