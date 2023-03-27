99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Fatal car-semi crash reported Monday near Wadena

A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling north on Highway 71 and a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Leaf River Road. They collided at the intersection.

2778701+Crash car.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
March 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM

WADENA — A fatal car-semi crash was reported on Highway 71 near Wadena in Leaf River Township Monday by the State Patrol.

A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling north on Highway 71, and a 2012 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Leaf River Road. They collided at the intersection.

Two Motley, Minnesota, women, ages 58 and 67, were in the Nissan.

Information on both of them will be released at 6 p.m. on March 30, according to the State Patrol. Airbags deployed in the Nissan.

The driver of the semi, Roman Polusmak, 27, of Olympia, Washington, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt. No alcohol was involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash was reported at 11:24 a.m. Monday on dry pavement at the intersection of Highway 71 and Leaf River Road in Wadena County.

Wadena firefighters, police and medical personnel assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
CenterPiece.JPG
Local
One last jam: Detroit Mountain holds end-of-year snow jam
March 27, 2023 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Aus2.png
Local
The Time Machine: Mr. Aus Comes to Wadena
March 23, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jebb Willis, Wadena County Historical Society volunteer
Guevara family with dog
Local
Volunteers needed to build house for Wadena family
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
_22I1020.jpg
Prep
Boys hockey: Scott Woods resigns as WDC head coach
March 27, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
NWS Sun.png
Weather
The sun’s disruptive power on the agriculture food network — and so much more
March 27, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Church is a perfection-free zone
March 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
WadenaCalendar.jpg
Community
Community calendar: March 23 edition
March 23, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports