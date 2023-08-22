England Prairie Pioneer Days to honor veterans and service members

VERNDALE — Take a step back in time with the England Prairie Pioneer Days in Verndale.

The 44th annual event will take place Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27, at 14229 Wadena County Road 1. This year’s event will feature John Deere equipment and honor veterans and military personnel besides the traditional parade at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“There's going to be a special ceremony to dedicate a new flagpole on our tractor pull track,” said Pam Roehl, vice president of the England Prairie Pioneer Club. “We're dedicating that flagpole to veterans and military.”

The England Prairie Pioneer Club originated in 1979 with a group of people who had a common interest in preserving the history and heritage of the local farming industry. It became a nonprofit organization in 1981.

“At one point in time, Verndale had two grain elevators and people would travel from Park Rapids down to Verndale using the railroads … so Verndale has a very rich farming history,” said Roehl, owner of New Tech Computers in Staples.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club’s aim is to collect, display and demonstrate tools and equipment used on farms over the years so that people not involved in farming can understand what farming was and is all about, and to help those in the business to realize how their industry has grown and developed.

“Activities we have for kids include a petting barn with farm animals, and they get to feed the farm animals,” Roehl said of the event. “We've got a little corn grinder that they can grind the corn and then they feed it to the animals, and we should have a water pumping station, too.”

People are encouraged to bring their antique tractors and machinery to put on display at the event, which kicks off with a barbecue pork rib or roast beef dinner offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The dinner includes mashed or baked potatoes, a vegetable, a roll, a beverage and dessert.

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





“On Saturday we've got for kids a kiddie coin hunt on Saturday. We'll be holding that twice,” Roehl said. “On Sunday, we dig for potatoes with a horse-drawn potato digger, and we give them away — first-come, first-served type of thing — and we do that twice on Sunday.”

Club members have spent “many, many volunteer hours” of labor improving and developing the 65-acre farm site on the south edge of Wadena County. Expenses for maintaining and improving the grounds are covered through fundraising activities, donations and grants.

“I guess we’re a living farming museum,” Roehl said of the club, which has about a hundred members. “We’re taking the local farming community and just preserving it.”

The England Prairie Pioneer Club’s main activity is the three-day event this weekend, including the antique tractor pull featuring tractors 50 years or older at 11 a.m. Saturday. Contestants must be at least 14 to enter the classes of 3,500 to 10,500 pounds.

Neil Brownell leads Phil Skolte around a track during the blind tractor event during the 2017 England Prairie Pioneer Days. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

“This is our biggest event,” Roehl said. “We do a couple of small pancake fundraisers in the spring and fall. We operate completely off of the money we take in at the gate, the pancake fundraisers and little grants to make some improvements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost to participate in the 44th annual England Prairie Pioneer Days is $5. But those ages 17 and under will be admitted for free. Children’s games will also include a bounce house, a barrel train and birdhouse building in addition to the kiddie coin hunt and petting barn.

“We've got buildings that we have to maintain,” Roehl said of how the proceeds would be used. “We've got a blacksmith shop. We've got a sawmill. We've got a museum that’s got farming stuff in it. We've got old equipment that we tried to restore and use.”

According to Roehl, about 500 people went through the gate at last year’s event — about 75 to 100 people more than the number who attended in 2021.

“The threshing machine will be up and running. People love to watch that,” Roehl said. "We've got our tractor pull, which is every year we do an antique tractor pull. We got the horses in the fields mainly on Sunday. There are some others on Saturday but Sunday is our big horse day.”

Verndale has a population of about 600 and is located about 7 miles southeast of Wadena.

“People should come to see a part of history that we're trying to keep alive and trying to keep going,” Roehl said of Pioneer Days. “We need to get people interested because it's not always gonna be there if people don't take an interest in history. You’ve gotta keep it alive.”

For more information about the England Prairie Pioneer Club or the Pioneer Days, visit www.england-prairie.org .

Schedule of events

Friday, Aug 25



ADVERTISEMENT

4 p.m.: Gates open — no charge.

5-7 p.m.: Barbecue dinner for $15.

7-9 p.m.: Blommel Family Band.

Saturday, Aug. 26



7:30 a.m.: Gates open — $5 charge.

7:30-11 a.m.: Thresher’s breakfast. (Half-price for veterans and service members.)

8:30 a.m.: Flag raising with Boy Scouts.

11 a.m.: Antique tractor pull.

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Mikko Cowdery.

11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.: Kitchen open.

1:30 p.m.: Parade.

2 p.m.: Jam session.

Sunday, Aug. 27



7:30 a.m.: Gates open — $5 charge.

7:30-11 a.m.: Thresher’s breakfast. (Half-price for veterans and service members.)

8:30 a.m.: Flag raising with Boy Scouts.

9 a.m.: Worship service at log chapel.

10 a.m.: Draft horses field demo.

10 a.m.: Plow down.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Fred Walter music.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: Kitchen open.

1 p.m.: Parade.

2-4 p.m.: Bingo.

4 p.m.: Raffle prize drawing.

5 p.m.: Gates close.

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .