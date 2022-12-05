Empty Stocking talent show back for 96 years of giving
The show, which will take place at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School commons in Wadena, will run from 7-10 p.m.
WADENA — An annual, 96-year tradition will be back in Wadena on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7: the Empty Stocking Fund Talent Program. The show, which will take place at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School commons in Wadena, will run from 7-10 p.m.
The Empty Stocking Fund provides families in need with Christmas meals, warm clothing, toys and more for the holiday season.
If you are unable to attend the show in person, it will be broadcast on 920 AM/101.7 FM KWAD. It can also be found online at WadenaRadio.com . You can call in your pledge at 218-632-GIVE. Donations can also be mailed to Empty Stocking, P.O. Box 543, Wadena, MN, 56482.
