Elder abuse happens. Here is what you need to know to prevent it.

WADENA — Starr Marshall knows what she’s talking about when it comes to elder abuse. And now she wants others to know that it happens locally, too.

“I have past experience with abuse myself, and I feel it is so important to get the message out there that it is OK to talk about it,” said Marshall, who sells Medicare and health insurance.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Thursday, June 15. But her exposure to elder abuse was earlier when she lived in Cloquet and three women told her they were abused by their sons.

“Back in 2019, the first one happened and I was appalled,” Marshall said. “She came in and she had bruises and she was 76 years old.”

Elder abuse is the mistreatment or harming of an older person, according to the National Center on Elder Abuse, and it can include physical, emotional or sexual abuse, along with neglect and financial exploitation.

Marshall said of the abused woman, “I just looked at her I said, ‘You're the only person that can make this stop.’ And she started to cry and long story short, we did end up calling the police. He was arrested.”

Many social factors — for example, a lack of support services and community resources — can make conditions ripe for elder abuse, according to the National Center on Elder Abuse.

“It’s such a silent thing,” she said of elder abuse. “They've had laws in place for child abuse, domestic abuse forever, but only elder abuse for 10 years. That's just sad.”

Marshall of Strong Insurance of Wadena gave a presentation on elder abuse earlier this month at the senior center in Alexandria. She said she is working with the Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce to do something similar.

“They're scared to report it,” she said of elder abuse victims. “And there are so many different kinds of abuse. There's financial, there's neglect, there's sexual. And everyone thinks that the abuse happens in nursing homes and 90% of it happens at home — somebody they know.”

The National Center on Elder Abuse is directed by the U.S. Administration on Aging and helps communities, agencies and organizations ensure that older people and adults with disabilities “can live with dignity, and without abuse, neglect and exploitation.”

“One of the largest components is people with dementia or Alzheimer's that have memory issues. If they do report, nobody believes them anyway,” said Marshall, who lives in Alexandria.

Like other forms of interpersonal violence, elder abuse usually occurs behind closed doors. Many people who experience elder abuse are reluctant to report abuse because they may feel ashamed and embarrassed, particularly if a family member is the perpetrator.

Victims may be afraid that the perpetrator will get in trouble; feel guilty or somehow to blame; be in denial that the abuse is occurring, or unaware that what they are experiencing is abuse or neglect; or be afraid that if they report, the abuse will get worse.

“We know there is fear — fear of losing their homes, fear of losing their money, fear of having their independence taken away, fear of being put in a nursing home, fear of the family being mad at them,” Marshall said. “Elder abuse is so underreported.”

Types of elder abuse

Physical abuse: Use of force to threaten or physically injure an older person.

Use of force to threaten or physically injure an older person. Emotional abuse: Verbal attacks, threats, rejection, isolation or belittling acts that cause or could cause mental anguish, pain, or distress to an older person.

Verbal attacks, threats, rejection, isolation or belittling acts that cause or could cause mental anguish, pain, or distress to an older person. Sexual abuse: Sexual contact that is forced, tricked, threatened or otherwise coerced upon an older person, including anyone who is unable to grant consent.

Sexual contact that is forced, tricked, threatened or otherwise coerced upon an older person, including anyone who is unable to grant consent. Exploitation: Theft, fraud, misuse or neglect of authority and use of undue influence as a lever to gain control over an older person’s money or property.

Theft, fraud, misuse or neglect of authority and use of undue influence as a lever to gain control over an older person’s money or property. Neglect: failure or refusal to provide for an older person’s safety, physical or emotional needs.

Reporting elder abuse

It is up to everyone to prevent and address elder abuse. Report suspected mistreatment to your local adult protective services, long-term care ombudsman or law enforcement agency who can investigate the situation.

For reporting numbers, contact Eldercare Locator at 1-800-677-1116 ( www.eldercare.gov ). If you believe that an older person is in a life-threatening situation, contact 911 or the local police or sheriff’s department.

Visit the National Center on Elder Abuse website at https://ncea.acl.gov to learn more.

