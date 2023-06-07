Dynamic duo behind beautifying Wadena named grand marshals for June Jubilee parade

WADENA — Locals and travelers alike are welcomed into the city with unique marquee-style entrance signs. But have you ever wondered where the signs came from?

Many of Wadena’s most attractive assets were established in the 1990s through private citizen efforts, rather than city government. With a passion for both history and cherishing the city’s beauty, community members banded together and established the Partners for a Healthy Wadena committee, and they have been working quietly in the background of Wadena for almost 35 years.

One of its committee members, Kent Scheer, says the citizens of Wadena took the reins to bring the beautification of Wadena to the forefront. “The committee was formed so there could be a nonprofit organization capable of receiving grant funds to further these beautification projects,” said Scheer.

LeAnn Evans is a founding member of the Partners for a Healthy Wadena committee. Contributed photo

Founding committee members Kay Browne and LeAnn Evans worked together with many in the community to add sparkle to the city, including the marquee entrance signs, the decorative street lights and sidewalk designs. They also worked to refurbish the mostly dilapidated bandstand. But one of the most notable contributions the committee took on was restoring the historic Northern Pacific Train Depot to its former glory. “The Depot’s current condition was very disheartening,” said Browne. “People had been throwing rocks through the windows, and after speaking with Burlington Northern, they boarded up the remaining windows to deter any further damage.”

Evans and Browne worked alongside citizens and committee members to bring the depot back to life after years of sitting mostly unused. “After the railway workers quit using the depot, it was gutted and it sat unused for many, many years,” said Evans. “Today it is a building we can all be proud of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, the committee of citizens and city officials worked to develop a plan that could then be used to apply for grant funding after a 501(c)(3) was established under Partners for Healthy Wadena Region. “The goal was to improve the quality of life for everyone in the Wadena area,” said Browne. “After the depot was restored, we had many people who were driving through and would stop to tell stories about their experiences.”

Although her love of history was her impetus for spearheading the committee, Evans noted that Browne was really the driving force behind making improvements. “I had the honor of being the treasurer for the committee because I was the numbers gal,” said Evans “Kay dedicated so much of her time to finding and writing grants that we could then use the funds to make changes in Wadena.”

As the annual June Jubilee parade approached, the ceremonial position of grand marshal(s) to lead the parade was again up for grabs. “When the Partners for a Healthy Wadena started meeting again at The Depot earlier this year, we discussed the history and the people involved that energized this community,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Dana Cantleberry. “Two people came to mind: Kay Browne and LeAnn Evans. We look forward to honoring them for their work and commitment to Wadena.”

Kay Browne is a founding member of Partners for a Healthy Wadena committee. Contributed / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Since Browne no longer lives in the Wadena area, it’s been a while since she and Evans have had a chance to visit in person, but Evans says she is excited to attend the parade as co-Grand Marshal. “I’m really looking forward to catching up with Kay. I’m also excited to talk with the community about the work done and highlight the private donations that were received to do our work with the depot,” she said, adding that she also hopes to help educate the younger generations about the significance of the depot.

Today, Partners for a Healthy Wadena is returning with its mission of community betterment and activism through citizen involvement. Everyone who is involved with cultural organizations, retail establishments, business professionals, and positive citizens is invited to participate in the monthly gatherings for community coordination and future visioning. The Partners' goal is to enrich the community for local citizens and visitors alike.

The community is invited to a reception at The Depot on June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m., honoring Kay Browne and LeAnn Evans for their early work with Partners. Guests are invited to share their memories at the reception starting at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

June Jubilee is Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. The parade will be held Saturday at 6 p.m.

For more information and to learn what you can do to be part of this new phase of visioning, growth, and preservation of Wadena, contact Kent Scheer at kentscheer@outlook.com.