Don't miss your chance to vote for the Miss Wadena 2023 People’s Choice Casual Wear Award

WADENA — Five young ladies are competing for the title of Miss Wadena 2023 on June 25. The five contestants are Zoe Curtis, Madelyn Gallant, Anna Guo, Isabelle Larson and Macie Moore.

The Miss Wadena Scholarship Committee is once again asking the community to choose the People’s Choice Casual Wear Award. This will be the third year that this will be available to the general public. The public is asked to vote for their favorite casual wear attire at $1 per vote. Money raised from this project will be used for scholarships for the Miss Wadena contestants.

Voting will be available from 12-5 p.m. at the Miss Wadena booth in Burlington Northern Park on Saturday, June 10 during June Jubilee. The voting will recommence before the start of the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, June 25, and again during the intermission. The casual wear outfit with the most votes will receive a special prize basket for the People’s Choice Casual Wear Award.

Everyone is invited to attend the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to find out the winning recipient on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and advanced tickets are $5 and are available from the contestants, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Wadena State Bank. Tickets at the door are $6.

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Anna Guo Contributed / Taylor Haman

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Zoe Curtis Contributed / Taylor Haman

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Madelyn Gallant Contributed / Taylor Haman

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Isabelle Larson Contributed / Taylor Haman

Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Macie Moore Contributed / Taylor Haman