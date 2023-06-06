99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Don't miss your chance to vote for the Miss Wadena 2023 People’s Choice Casual Wear Award

The winner of the award will receive a special prize basket during the June 25 pageant. This year's contestants are Zoe Curtis, Madelyn Gallant, Anna Guo, Isabelle Larson and Macie Moore.

DSC_1027.JPG
The Miss Wadena 2023 candidates, from left: Anna Guo, Zoe Curtis, Madelyn Gallant, Isabelle Larson and Macie Moore. The five will compete at the annual pageant on June 25 at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium.
Contributed / Taylor Haman
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:01 AM

WADENA — Five young ladies are competing for the title of Miss Wadena 2023 on June 25. The five contestants are Zoe Curtis, Madelyn Gallant, Anna Guo, Isabelle Larson and Macie Moore.

The Miss Wadena Scholarship Committee is once again asking the community to choose the People’s Choice Casual Wear Award. This will be the third year that this will be available to the general public. The public is asked to vote for their favorite casual wear attire at $1 per vote. Money raised from this project will be used for scholarships for the Miss Wadena contestants.

Voting will be available from 12-5 p.m. at the Miss Wadena booth in Burlington Northern Park on Saturday, June 10 during June Jubilee. The voting will recommence before the start of the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, June 25, and again during the intermission. The casual wear outfit with the most votes will receive a special prize basket for the People’s Choice Casual Wear Award.

Everyone is invited to attend the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to find out the winning recipient on June 25 at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and advanced tickets are $5 and are available from the contestants, Thrifty White Pharmacy and Wadena State Bank. Tickets at the door are $6.

DSC_1005.JPG
Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Anna Guo
Contributed / Taylor Haman
DSC_0998.JPG
Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Zoe Curtis
Contributed / Taylor Haman
DSC_0976.JPG
Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Madelyn Gallant
Contributed / Taylor Haman
DSC_0987.JPG
Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Isabelle Larson
Contributed / Taylor Haman
DSC_0997.JPG
Miss Wadena 2023 contestant Macie Moore
Contributed / Taylor Haman

ADVERTISEMENT

News Staff
By News Staff
Perham Focus newsroom
What To Read Next
Pink Hulk Valerie David 10-30-21_Lauren Adler Photography copy 2.jpg
Local
Smashing cancer: Playwright and performer takes cancer journey to New York Mills stage
June 06, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Vierkant
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a super sequel
June 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Vern Kuechle, from left, of Forest City visits with Dan Ruprecht, of Eden Valley about the process of growing and harvesting tobacco in Minnesota.
Arts and Entertainment
Get ready to rendezvous for some old-fashioned fun in west central Minnesota
June 04, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
thumbnail_Wadena Depot (2).jpg
News
Partners for a Healthy Wadena revives goal of enriching the community
June 06, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
PaulBunyanHoriz.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
10 fun things to do in June & July
June 02, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ryan Paul Petro (edited).jpg
Local
Level 3 sex offender returns to Wadena
June 02, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: 'Ordinary Time' doesn't need to be slow
June 02, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks