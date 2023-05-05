Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, May 5

DNR presents 30-year service awards to firearms safety instructors Folkestad, Haman

At the Knob Hill Sportsman Club Banquet held April 29, DNR Regional Training Officer Greg Oldakowski presented the awards to volunteer firearms safety instructors David Folkestad and Darrell Haman.

DNR awards cutline.jpeg
Greg Oldakowski, a northwest regional training officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, on the left, presented 30-year service awards to two local firearms safety instructors on April 29. Receiving the awards were Sharon and Darren Folkestad (middle) on behalf of David Folkestad, and Darrell Haman (right).
Contributed photo
Today at 2:14 PM

WADENA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently honored two longtime area firearms safety instructors for devoting 30 years of service to training the region’s firearms users.

During the Knob Hill Sportsman Club Banquet held in Wadena on April 29, DNR Regional Training Officer Greg Oldakowski presented the 30-year service awards to volunteer firearms safety instructors David Folkestad and Darrell Haman.

Haman was present to receive the award, and Sharon and Darren Folkestad were present to receive the honor on behalf of David Folkestad.

“Thank you to all of our Volunteer Safety Instructors,” Oldakowski said in a release.

