DNR presents 30-year service awards to firearms safety instructors Folkestad, Haman

WADENA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently honored two longtime area firearms safety instructors for devoting 30 years of service to training the region’s firearms users.

During the Knob Hill Sportsman Club Banquet held in Wadena on April 29, DNR Regional Training Officer Greg Oldakowski presented the 30-year service awards to volunteer firearms safety instructors David Folkestad and Darrell Haman.

Haman was present to receive the award, and Sharon and Darren Folkestad were present to receive the honor on behalf of David Folkestad.

“Thank you to all of our Volunteer Safety Instructors,” Oldakowski said in a release.