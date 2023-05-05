Day of Caring: WDC students spread out across town for annual community service event

WADENA — More than 300 Wadena-Deer Creek High School students from ninth through 12th grades were expected to participate in the school’s annual Day of Caring event, in which student work crews fanned across town to assist in clean-up projects and other activities.
WDC’s Day of Caring project was started in 2007, making this the 16th year of students helping across the region. Teachers, staff or National Honor Society members led the work crews. About 115 projects in Wadena, Deer Creek, Bluffton and areas in between were completed by 35 student crews during last year’s Day of Caring.
Seniors Ella Stroeing and Ally Pavek co-chaired this year’s event.
