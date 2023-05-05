Day of Caring: WDC students spread out across town for annual community service event

WADENA — More than 300 Wadena-Deer Creek High School students from ninth through 12th grades were expected to participate in the school’s annual Day of Caring event, in which student work crews fanned across town to assist in clean-up projects and other activities.

Wadena-Deer Creek students Alexis Rousslang and Avery Allred rake up leaves in a yard at a house on Aldrich Avenue on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during the school’s Day of Caring event. Devlyn Brooks / Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC’s Day of Caring project was started in 2007, making this the 16th year of students helping across the region. Teachers, staff or National Honor Society members led the work crews. About 115 projects in Wadena, Deer Creek, Bluffton and areas in between were completed by 35 student crews during last year’s Day of Caring.

Wadena-Deer Creek High School senior Myah Nelson rakes leaves at a Second Street house on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during the school’s annual Day of Caring. This is the 16th year the school has hosted the event. Devlyn Brooks / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Seniors Ella Stroeing and Ally Pavek co-chaired this year’s event.

Freshman Blake Sundheim scoops up leaves to put in freshman Caleb Shaw’s bag during Wadena-Deer Creek High School’s annual Day of Caring. The event was started in 2007. Devlyn Brooks / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Rakes, buckets and plastic bags were tools of the trade for Wadena-Deer Creek High School students participating in the school’s annual Day of Caring on Wednesday, May 3. Students participated in about 115 projects in Wadena, Deer Creek, Bluffton and areas in between were completed by 35 student crews during last year’s event. Devlyn Brooks / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Freshman Trevin Kern rakes leaves in the backyard of a house on Second Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during Wadena-Deer Creek High School’s annual Day of Caring. Devlyn Brooks / Wadena Pioneer Journal