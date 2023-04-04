Crime report: Wadena resident increasingly aggravated by constant parking tickets; marijuana smells reported

Monday, March 27

12:07 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a man was throwing personal items at a residence and acting unruly. The parties were separated. No injuries. No arrests.

1:01 a.m. to 2:58 a.m., near Wadena, two parking citations were issued.

11:21 a.m., near Highway 71 and Leaf River Road, Leaf River Township, fatal crash involving a vehicle and a semi-tractor trailer. A 67-year-old Motley woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 58-year-old Motley woman was transported to CentraCare Hospital in St. Cloud for treatment of life-threatening injuries .

9:55 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle swerved to avoid a loose cow in the roadway and entered a roadside ditch. No injuries reported. The cow was corralled back into its pen.

Tuesday, March 28

12:14 a.m. to 12:57 a.m., near Wadena, 10 parking citations were issued.

12:36 a.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, an officer spoke to a complainant who was upset they keep getting parking tickets every other day. They began escalating the conversation and swearing. The officer ended the discussion.

10:03 a.m., near Wadena, report of inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident is under investigation.

12:22 p.m., near Highway 71 and Highway 10, a semi-tractor trailer was rear-ended by another semi-tractor trailer. No injuries reported.

7:27 p.m., near Wadena County, possible fatal overdose involving a male party. Cass County was contacted for “notification to family.” Deputies will search the victim's vehicle when local drug task force and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension personnel are available.

7:46 p.m., near Wadena County, assault reported by a third party. A caller said a friend told them they were being beaten by a boyfriend and sent photos to the caller. The case is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 29

12:11 a.m. to 12:56 a.m., near Wadena, eight parking citations were issued.

9:25 a.m., near Wadena, one arrested for probation violation.

2:26 p.m., near 4th Street, Wadena, a caller reported their neighbor’s trash cans were remaining out near the street and the caller is “sick of looking at them.”

3:16 p.m., near Highway 10 and Highway 71, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

3:29 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said they traded in their vehicle at a car lot in 2019 and recently received a failure to pay toll fee for the vehicle. Deputies advised the caller to speak with the car lot.

5:33 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported a 1-year-old child was left in a vehicle by themself. They added they have been in the vehicle for about eight minutes, but the child seemed happy and waved at them. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:23 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said they are concerned a previous tenant may have left illegal substances in the residence and did not want to get in trouble for them. Deputies said they would not search the residence, but, if they found anything, they would respond to dispose of the materials properly.

11:56 p.m., near Bryant Avenue and 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a loose German shepherd. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

Thursday, March 30

5:14 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said a female caregiver “took off” walking with the caller’s money and keys. Deputies were unable to locate the woman.

5:50 p.m., near 3rd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a Jeep was parked on top of a snowbank, above a fire hydrant. The vehicle owner was warned not to park on top of snowbanks.

Friday, March 31

12:06 a.m., near Wahpeton, Wahpeton officers called concerning the recovery of a possible stolen vehicle.

6:33 a.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

11:44 a.m., near 4th Street, Wadena, phone scam reported. The caller said they gave them “all” of their information.

2:10 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle.

Saturday, April 1

12:49 p.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a caller said they believe their neighbor is smoking marijuana because they can smell it in their apartment. Officers could smell the odor in the hallway. No one answered the door at the apartment.

8:39 p.m., near 5th Street, Wadena, a caller reported some tenants are smoking pot and drinking. Upon arrival, officers could hear an intoxicated person talking loudly. They advised the resident to “keep it down.” The resident closed the door when they were asked to produce identification.

Sunday, April 2

12:34 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported keys to a storage closet were stolen from their room over the last month.

1:51 a.m., near Wadena, a caller said someone is hacking their computer and threatening to “SWAT” them.

2:38 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said their neighbor is digging a water trench near an alley that runs through their property.

4:16 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a caller said their ex came to their residence to pick up personal items and destroyed some items in their garage. Officers advised the caller on harassment and order-for-protection procedures.