Crime report: Harassment involving juveniles; a DWI arrest; and an intoxicated, harassing man

Tuesday, Nov. 29

3:08 p.m., near Wadena, a caller requested an animal welfare check.

8:46 p.m., near Wadena, harassment involving juveniles reported.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Nothing to report

Thursday, Dec. 1

12:27 a.m., near Howard Avenue, Wadena, possible DWI. One arrest was made.

7:57 a.m., near Highway 10, Bluffton, a vehicle crashed into the river. No injuries reported.

Friday, Dec. 2

5:49 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, domestic incident. A male party was reportedly yelling and banging on the door. The man was gone upon arrival. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

Saturday, Dec. 3

2:15 p.m., near Ash Avenue, Wadena, trespassing.

4:10 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, two women were caught shoplifting. Both were cited for misdemeanor theft.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Nothing to report

Monday, Dec. 5

10:08 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, possible vehicle theft. A caller loaned a vehicle to a woman who refuses to return it. The caller said she has had the vehicle for a few months and she has blocked her from being able to make contact.

12:20 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, possible burglary and property damage.

3:11 p.m., near Bryant Street, Wadena, an intoxicated man was swearing and harassing customers. The man was transported to Tri-County Health for evaluation.

8:08 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a vehicle was using an accessible parking space without displaying the required signage.

11:25 p.m., at the Wadena County Jail, an officer assisted jail staff with an unruly inmate.