SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Crime report: Harassment involving juveniles; a DWI arrest; and an intoxicated, harassing man

A caller reported an intoxicated man was swearing and harassing customers at a business, according to a Wadena County incident report. The man was transported to Tri-County Health for evaluation.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 06, 2022 12:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

3:08 p.m., near Wadena, a caller requested an animal welfare check.

8:46 p.m., near Wadena, harassment involving juveniles reported.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Nothing to report

Thursday, Dec. 1

12:27 a.m., near Howard Avenue, Wadena, possible DWI. One arrest was made.

7:57 a.m., near Highway 10, Bluffton, a vehicle crashed into the river. No injuries reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, Dec. 2

5:49 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, domestic incident. A male party was reportedly yelling and banging on the door. The man was gone upon arrival. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.

Saturday, Dec. 3

2:15 p.m., near Ash Avenue, Wadena, trespassing.

4:10 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, two women were caught shoplifting. Both were cited for misdemeanor theft.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Nothing to report

Monday, Dec. 5

10:08 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, possible vehicle theft. A caller loaned a vehicle to a woman who refuses to return it. The caller said she has had the vehicle for a few months and she has blocked her from being able to make contact.

12:20 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, possible burglary and property damage.

3:11 p.m., near Bryant Street, Wadena, an intoxicated man was swearing and harassing customers. The man was transported to Tri-County Health for evaluation.

8:08 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a vehicle was using an accessible parking space without displaying the required signage.

ADVERTISEMENT

11:25 p.m., at the Wadena County Jail, an officer assisted jail staff with an unruly inmate.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSFRAUDFIRESPUBLIC SAFETYWADENAWADENA COUNTY
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
2783857+vehicle-crash-image.jpg
Local
Wadena semi driver injured in Otter Tail County crash
James Dean Wegscheid, 57, of Wadena was taken to the Wadena hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
December 22, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Becker County Courthouse
Local
Bomb threat to Becker County courthouse on Wednesday prompts search, threat deemed not credible
The Becker County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous bomb threat on Dec. 20; prompting a search of county facilities. The threat was deemed not credible, a sheriff's office news release stated.
December 22, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
A woman smiling in a park.
Columns
Lillian Norman: Some creative ways to get involved in the community
I need people who would be interested in working with me on the Take-and-Make kit program that I have been running with the Wadena City Library.
December 22, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Lillian Norman
wadena.jpg
Local
NASA teams up with Wadena-Deer Creek High School
Students join unique program to help astronauts
December 22, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter