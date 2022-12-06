Crime report: Harassment involving juveniles; a DWI arrest; and an intoxicated, harassing man
A caller reported an intoxicated man was swearing and harassing customers at a business, according to a Wadena County incident report. The man was transported to Tri-County Health for evaluation.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
3:08 p.m., near Wadena, a caller requested an animal welfare check.
8:46 p.m., near Wadena, harassment involving juveniles reported.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Nothing to report
Thursday, Dec. 1
12:27 a.m., near Howard Avenue, Wadena, possible DWI. One arrest was made.
7:57 a.m., near Highway 10, Bluffton, a vehicle crashed into the river. No injuries reported.
Friday, Dec. 2
5:49 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, domestic incident. A male party was reportedly yelling and banging on the door. The man was gone upon arrival. The caller was advised on harassment restraining order procedures.
Saturday, Dec. 3
2:15 p.m., near Ash Avenue, Wadena, trespassing.
4:10 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, two women were caught shoplifting. Both were cited for misdemeanor theft.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Nothing to report
Monday, Dec. 5
10:08 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, possible vehicle theft. A caller loaned a vehicle to a woman who refuses to return it. The caller said she has had the vehicle for a few months and she has blocked her from being able to make contact.
12:20 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, possible burglary and property damage.
3:11 p.m., near Bryant Street, Wadena, an intoxicated man was swearing and harassing customers. The man was transported to Tri-County Health for evaluation.
8:08 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a vehicle was using an accessible parking space without displaying the required signage.
11:25 p.m., at the Wadena County Jail, an officer assisted jail staff with an unruly inmate.