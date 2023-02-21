Crime report: Alleged hit-and-run vehicle found abandoned; 56 parking tickets issued in Wadena since Feb. 13

Monday, Feb. 13

12:36 a.m. to 3:22 a.m., in Wadena, 11 parking citations were issued.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

12:14 a.m. to 12:33 a.m., in Wadena, six parking citations were issued.

9:22 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a caller reported a scam involving one of their bank customers.

1:27 p.m., at El Mariachi, Wadena, a caller reported an unruly customer who was threatening customers. Officers spoke to the man and he was advised not to re-enter the establishment.

9:16 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said a customer became unruly and was ordered to leave the store. The man made threats against the caller and threw a hot pad holder toward the cash register. He was served a trespass notice by law enforcement.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

12:04 a.m. to 12:41 a.m., in Wadena, eight parking citations were issued.

9:03 p.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, a caller reported their front door was frozen and they were unable to enter their residence. Officers used a pry tool to open the door. No damage reported.

11:15 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was found in a roadside ditch and appeared abandoned. A Todd County deputy told law enforcement the vehicle was suspected of damaging a mailbox in Todd County. The vehicle had damage to the driver’s side and windshield. The registered owner of the vehicle was unable to be contacted.

Thursday, Feb. 16

1:00 a.m. to 1:49 a.m., in Wadena, four parking citations were issued.

9:47 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, parked vehicle damage reported.

10:14 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported suspected drug activity. The case is under investigation.

10:54 a.m., at Wadena City Hall, a caller reported harassing behavior from a male party.

1:36 p.m., near 7th Street, Wadena, a caller reported they found a white male poodle with a blue collar at their residence. The dog was brought to the humane society.

Friday, Feb. 17

1:06 a.m. to 2:07 a.m., in Wadena, seven parking citations were issued.

10:04 a.m., near Wadena County, single-vehicle rollover. Vehicle appeared to be abandoned and deputies noticed the front window was busted out.

10:55 a.m., near Jefferson Street, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:49 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said they bought a vehicle on “marketplace” and were now unable to get a hold of the seller. The vehicle was purchased without an exchange of title.

4:15 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller said someone is using their Social Security number. They were provided with identity theft resources and advised to contact the Department of Revenue.

Saturday, Feb. 18

12:11 a.m. to 1:24 a.m., in Wadena, 10 parking citations were issued.

8:21 p.m., in Wadena County, a domestic abuse, no-contact order violation was reported. The case is under investigation.

Sunday, Feb. 19

12:14 a.m. to 1:19 a.m., in Wadena, seven parking citations were issued.

8:12 a.m., in Wadena, a caller said they found nails behind all four of their tires and believes they are being targeted by an ex. The caller was advised on order-for-protection procedures.

10:18 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their skid loader was moved in their driveway and had a broken window. The caller also reported items missing from the garage. The incident is under investigation.

2:28 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their neighbors are fighting and one has a mallet in their hand. Officers met with a man and woman at the scene who said they were having a verbal argument. Arrangements for one of the party’s to secure their property from the residence at a later date.

2:46 p.m., near Wadena, a caller reported a harassment restraining order violation after receiving multiple texts and phone calls.

8:02 p.m., near Wadena County, two vehicles were cited for traveling 85 mph in a 55-mph-zone.

Monday, Feb. 20

12:28 a.m. to 12:44 a.m., in Wadena, three parking citations were issued

3:21 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported ongoing harassment.