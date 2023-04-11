Crime and fire report: Wadena County deputy fails to rescue cat from tree; multiple unemployment fraud claims

Monday, April 3

2:17 a.m., near Wadena County, traffic stop. Driver arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, an open container in the vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:48 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

1:03 p.m., near Wadena County, domestic. A caller reported a man was trying to “beat down” the door.

10:13 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported an unruly customer yelling and screaming near the front of a store. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

Tuesday, April 4

3:10 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their cat has been in a tree for a day and a half. A deputy attempted to remove the cat from the tree, but the cat continued to climb higher in a very large tree. They noted the cat did not appear to have any injuries and advised the animal’s owner that the cat will come down “when she is ready.”

8:27 a.m., near Wadena County, a suicidal man was reported. Deputies were unable to make contact with the man by telephone or leave any voice messages. Officers did not respond to the residence due to previous threats against law enforcement.

10:45 a.m., near Wadena County, a sanitation truck struck a power pole. No injuries.

11:20 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported an unemployment claim was attempted to be collected in their name. The caller also contacted their bank and credit card companies.

6:43 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported their 15-year-old son was being violent. Deputies responded to the residence and separated the individuals. No injuries reported. The incident is under investigation

Wednesday, April 5

5:27 a.m., near Highway 71 and Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries reported.

4:56 p.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a man was reportedly laying in the middle of the road. The man admitted he fell down and refused medical attention.

6:50 p.m., near Wadena County, a man continues to make calls to the sheriff’s office administrative line. At least 10 separate calls were received.

Thursday, April 6

12:33 a.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a caller reported a man attempted to break into their house.

8:26 a.m., at the old Pamida parking lot, Wadena, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle has been parking in the parking lot for the last five or six nights and they would like the person to “move along.” Officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle who stated they park there to relax. The driver was advised to find another place to relax that is not on private property.

5:01 a.m., near Verndale, fire reported at A Bit of Tack. No injuries reported .

5:12 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported an out-of-control juvenile. The juvenile was transported to a nearby medical clinic for evaluation.

10:43 p.m., near Bryant Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported a woman smashed their phone. The caller did not want to pursue criminal charges.

10:53 p.m., near Colfax Avenue, Wadena, domestic incident. The caller wants a man removed from the residence. The incident is under investigation.

Friday, April 7

2:52 p.m., near Ash Avenue, Wadena, a caller said three different vehicles have come and gone from a residence with each one staying for about an hour before leaving. The caller was advised the Wadena PD will patrol the area more often.

4:19 p.m., at Walmart, Wadena, a caller reported they were trying to leave and were blocked in by a person they have a harassment restraining order against. Officers were unable to locate the individual but will be mailing a misdemeanor citation for the HRO violation.

8:22 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a man was yelling and getting physical. The incident is under investigation.

9:13 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle. They said they observed several deer near the woods next to their property. They also noticed the window of the suspicious vehicle opened and what appeared to be a handgun was pointed in the direction of the deer. A description of the vehicle given to law enforcement.

10:18 p.m., near Highway 10, Wadena, a caller reported an intoxicated male who was involved in a domestic incident earlier in the evening was now driving eastbound on Highway 10 towards Wadena.

10:21 p.m., near Aldrich Avenue, Wadena, a caller reported lunch meat was found all over their daughter’s vehicle.

Saturday, April 8

1:08 a.m., at Walmart, Wadena, past action theft of a laptop computer. The theft occurred on March 31.

11:04 a.m., near Verndale, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

1:33 p.m., near Ash Avenue, Wadena, a vehicle struck a building. No injuries. The driver said they hit the gas instead of the brake and hit the building exterior. The vehicle cracked some of the bricks of the building and pushed the wall in about two inches which caused several bottles of liquor to fall off shelves and break.

6:24 p.m., near Wadena County, traffic stop for speed. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

7:33 p.m., near 6th Street, Wadena, domestic incident. Parties separated for the night.

10:15 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a woman hit them in the face and broke their television.

Sunday, April 9

2:07 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a caller reported a neighbor’s dog has been outside barking for the last two hours. The dog owner was not home and the dog escaped the dog sitter’s custody earlier.

9:13 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.