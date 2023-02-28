Crime and fire report: Suspicious person attempted entry into occupied residence; vehicle fire near Staples

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6:49 a.m., near County Road 75, Bluffton, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

9:48 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was reported off the roadway and appeared to be abandoned. A citation was issued to the registered owner for expired registration.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:06 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported a resident was assaulting a staff member. A man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment of unknown injuries.

1:56 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a man reported being stuck in an elevator.

2:18 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a female, German shepherd-lab mix with a shock collar was found. The dog was sent to the humane society.

2:32 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, suspicious person. A caller reported a man in a red hoodie “jiggled” their front door lock to see if it was open. The caller said the man knocked and turned the doorknob as they were sitting on their couch. They said the man asked to use the telephone, to which the caller denied their request because there were children in the home and they didn’t know them. Officers identified the suspect man based on photos sent by the caller and advised the caller to call back if they have any future run-ins with the suspect.

7:16 p.m., at McDonald's, Wadena, a caller reported being threatened by a staff member.

Thursday, Feb. 23

11:00 a.m., at Holiday gas station, Wadena, a cashier reported they found a fake $20 bill and did not know where it came from. The bill had “copy money” printed on the back.

Friday, Feb. 24

9:07 a.m., near Highway 29, Parkers Prairie, assistance for other agency. A man who was involved in a domestic incident was reportedly traveling north on Highway 29 with a possible firearm. Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident.

10:12 a.m., near Wadena County, a third-party mental health professional reported a patient expressed suicidal thoughts and threatened to kill the sheriff. Officers did not respond to the residence of the individual due to past action threats against law enforcement. The incident is under investigation.

12:46 p.m., at Wadena-Deer Creek High School, a report was made involving inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident is under investigation.

9:53 p.m., near Wadena County, vehicle fire reported. The caller said their wife returned home in the vehicle about 20 minutes prior to the vehicle fire and she noticed nothing wrong with the vehicle when she was driving it. Staples firefighters extinguished the fire.

Saturday, Feb. 25

7:42 a.m., near 11th Street, Wadena, a caller reported a strong smell of propane.

9:41 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, an elevator was reported as stuck.

7:19 p.m., near 7th Street, Wadena, a caller reported a firearm is missing and was last seen about 10 days ago.

8:17 p.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Sunday, Feb. 26

3:35 p.m., near Wadena County, an intoxicated man called emergency dispatch.

7:27 p.m., near Wadena County, disturbance. A caller said their stepdad called them and they heard arguing in the background. Both parties appeared to be intoxicated. The incident is under investigation.