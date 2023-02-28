99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Crime and fire report: Suspicious person attempted entry into occupied residence; vehicle fire near Staples

A caller reported a man in a red hoodie “jiggled” their front door lock to see if it was open. The caller then said the man knocked and turned the doorknob as they were sitting on their couch.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
February 28, 2023 01:11 PM

Tuesday, Feb. 21

6:49 a.m., near County Road 75, Bluffton, a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries.

9:48 p.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle was reported off the roadway and appeared to be abandoned. A citation was issued to the registered owner for expired registration.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:06 a.m., near Wadena, a caller reported a resident was assaulting a staff member. A man was transported to a nearby medical clinic for treatment of unknown injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:
crime-tape.png
Minnesota
Fugitive who skipped out on rural Minnesota murder trial found dead in Minneapolis park
Ralph Apmann, 58, was found in Boom Island Park. Law enforcement had been searching for Apmann after he failed to appear at his murder trial in Cottonwood County earlier this month.
February 25, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
PXL_20230224_212528842.jpg
Minnesota
1 killed in Duluth police shooting
The man was being arrested for felony threats of violence when he charged at an officer with a knife, the police chief said.
February 24, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
1 dead after snowmobile collides with tractor-trailer in NW Minnesota
A 49-year-old woman from Stephen, Minn., has died after her snowmobile collided with a tractor-trailer on Sunday in Buzzle Township near the Clearwater/Beltrami County line.
February 24, 2023 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Crow Wing Sheriff trailer
Minnesota
Woman found dead near highway in north-central Minnesota
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, on the 22000 block of State Highway 6 in Deerwood.
February 24, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service

1:56 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, a man reported being stuck in an elevator.

2:18 p.m., near 1st Street, Wadena, a female, German shepherd-lab mix with a shock collar was found. The dog was sent to the humane society.

2:32 p.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, suspicious person. A caller reported a man in a red hoodie “jiggled” their front door lock to see if it was open. The caller said the man knocked and turned the doorknob as they were sitting on their couch. They said the man asked to use the telephone, to which the caller denied their request because there were children in the home and they didn’t know them. Officers identified the suspect man based on photos sent by the caller and advised the caller to call back if they have any future run-ins with the suspect.

7:16 p.m., at McDonald's, Wadena, a caller reported being threatened by a staff member.

Thursday, Feb. 23

11:00 a.m., at Holiday gas station, Wadena, a cashier reported they found a fake $20 bill and did not know where it came from. The bill had “copy money” printed on the back.

Friday, Feb. 24

ADVERTISEMENT

More Local News:
WDC Listening Session.JPG
Local
Public meeting set for March 13 to review results of ICS 'listening sessions,' other WDC facilities data
The results of a series of 'listening sessions' held by Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools in January are in, and now the public will have a chance to weigh in on the data.
February 28, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
blizzard-19726451920.jpg
Local
Watch out for snow, blustery conditions this evening through Wednesday afternoon
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
February 28, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
HenningTransferDesigns80-page-001 (2).jpg
Local
Otter Tail County unveils plans to add landfill space to Henning transfer station
The Otter Tail County Board approved a permit modification to the new Henning transfer station on Feb. 28. More than 61,000 cubic yards of landfill space was added project.
February 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Participants of the 2009 Wadena County Trail Breakers Vintage Snowmobile Ride gather outside in the cold and snow for the camaraderie.
Local
Wadena County Trail Breakers to host day of fun and snowmobile rides
The 11th annual Vintage Snowmobile Ride/Trail Breakers Trail Ride — Fun Day will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, on the property of Archie Lake at 33597 Wadena County Road 23 in Menahga.
February 28, 2023 08:55 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee

9:07 a.m., near Highway 29, Parkers Prairie, assistance for other agency. A man who was involved in a domestic incident was reportedly traveling north on Highway 29 with a possible firearm. Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident.

10:12 a.m., near Wadena County, a third-party mental health professional reported a patient expressed suicidal thoughts and threatened to kill the sheriff. Officers did not respond to the residence of the individual due to past action threats against law enforcement. The incident is under investigation.

12:46 p.m., at Wadena-Deer Creek High School, a report was made involving inappropriate sexual conduct. The incident is under investigation.

9:53 p.m., near Wadena County, vehicle fire reported. The caller said their wife returned home in the vehicle about 20 minutes prior to the vehicle fire and she noticed nothing wrong with the vehicle when she was driving it. Staples firefighters extinguished the fire.

Saturday, Feb. 25

7:42 a.m., near 11th Street, Wadena, a caller reported a strong smell of propane.

9:41 a.m., near 2nd Street, Wadena, an elevator was reported as stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT

7:19 p.m., near 7th Street, Wadena, a caller reported a firearm is missing and was last seen about 10 days ago.

8:17 p.m., near Wadena County, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

Sunday, Feb. 26

3:35 p.m., near Wadena County, an intoxicated man called emergency dispatch.

7:27 p.m., near Wadena County, disturbance. A caller said their stepdad called them and they heard arguing in the background. Both parties appeared to be intoxicated. The incident is under investigation.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
0C7A1122 (2).JPG
Local
Ice Harvest 440 snowmobile races bring high-speed thrills to Detroit Lakes
February 27, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
AreaSchoolAdmin.png
Local
School officials at LPA, WDC earn regional leadership awards
February 24, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crow Wing Sheriff trailer
Local
Woman found dead near Highway 6 in Deerwood
February 23, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report