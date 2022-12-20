SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Crime and fire report: Six goats lost in barn fire; 11 reports of vehicles leaving the roadway due to weather

A fire was reported and contained to an outbuilding in rural Wadena County. The rabbits were evacuated in cages, but six goats were lost during the blaze, according to an emergency dispatch report.

Crime Report graphic dlpf
News Staff
By News Staff
December 20, 2022 12:32 PM
Monday, Dec. 12

9:45 a.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported a 1-year-old, positive for RSV, was having difficulty breathing. Oxygen was given to the infant prior to medical services arriving on scene.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

1:13 a.m., near Bluegrass, traffic stop. An officer clocked a vehicle going 47 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer asked the driver if they knew why they were being pulled over and they said, “yeah, I was doing about 50 (mph).” The driver was cited for speeding.

11:56 a.m., at Wadena County Jail, an inmate assaulted a corrections officer.

2:15 p.m., near Wadena, a caller reported the theft of prescription medication by a family member.

5:05 p.m., near Wadena, a vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver suffered a possible chest injury.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

8:17 a.m. to 12:59 p.m., near Wadena, three instances of vehicles leaving the roadway causing single-vehicle crashes.

Thursday, Dec. 15

2:07 a.m., at the Wadena County Jail, an inmate was reportedly banging their head on a jail door.

6:36 a.m., near Highway 29, Wadena, two-vehicle crash. No injuries.

9:19 a.m., near Wadena, a semi-truck and trailer jackknifed and a single vehicle rolled over. All vehicle occupants are out of the vehicle. No injuries reported.

9:58 a.m., near Wadena, a power pole was “snapped.” Power lines were down, but in the ditch and not a road hazard. Todd-Wadena Electric Co-op was notified and crews were dispatched.

5:56 p.m., at the Wadena County Jail, an inmate slammed the phone and damaged the kiosk. The inmate was put on lockdown and placed in a chair restraint.

Friday, Dec. 16

12:06 a.m., near Wadena, Wadena deputies assisted the Wadena Police Department with an unruly woman who was fighting and biting multiple people.

10:10 p.m., near Wadena County, a small fire was reported in the front yard of a property. No buildings were affected and the residence was secure.

Saturday, Dec. 17

2:38 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. The deer was dispatched.

8:34 p.m., near Wadena County, a caller reported multiple snowmobiles were trespassing on their property and came within about 12 inches of striking their vehicle while operating the snowmobiles erratically. Officers advised the homeowner to put up “No Trespassing” signs.

Sunday, Dec. 18

10:44 a.m., near County Road 23 and County Road 4, Wadena County, a wallet was found near the intersection. The wallet contained no money, but an ID and other cards were still inside the wallet.

11:19 a.m., near Wadena County, barn fire. The fire was contained in an outbuilding and put itself out. The caller stated they had just put up heat lamps for the rabbits and goats. Six goats were last in the blaze, but the rabbits were able to be pulled out to safety. The outbuilding did not have insurance on it.

3:09 p.m., near Wadena County, an elderly man received a new cell phone and was trying to learn how to use it when it dialed the “emergency call” on accident. The man stated, “the phone went crazy and could not get it to stop.”

Monday, Dec. 19

5:16 a.m., near Wadena County, a vehicle struck a deer. The deer ran off into the woods.

Related Topics: CRIMECRIME AND COURTSFRAUDFIRESPUBLIC SAFETYWADENAWADENA COUNTY
